Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 33.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 7,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,246 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $666,000, down from 21,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $39.21. About 9.88M shares traded or 39.48% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has declined 26.13% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief exits after reserves fiasco; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q U.S. Total Adjusted Earnings $653M, Up 31% Vs. Year Ago; 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 10/04/2018 – MetLife Joins the MIT Media Lab, Adding to Its Multi-Pronged Innovation Ecosystem; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Metlife’s Preferred Stock At Baa2(hyb); Stable Outlook; 01/05/2018 – MetLife: John Hele Retiring as Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART SEES ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME; 05/04/2018 – METLIFE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against MetLife, Inc. – MET; 26/04/2018 – MetLife trims compensation for CEO, CFO in year marked by errors

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 66.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 50,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,190 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.31 million, up from 76,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.67% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $20.86. About 2.36 million shares traded or 57.44% up from the average. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 25.05% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $4.85 million activity. On Friday, August 24 BOYD WILLIAM R sold $258,973 worth of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) or 7,000 shares.

More notable recent Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boyd Gaming: Sector Woes Hiding Potential As An Aggressive Regional Leader – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Casino stocks slump after Macau, Caesars updates – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Margins on the rise at Boyd Gaming – Seeking Alpha” on April 27, 2018. More interesting news about Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Casino sector perky after Caesars M&A report – Seeking Alpha” published on October 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “All eyes on sports betting plays – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2018.

Among 19 analysts covering Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Boyd Gaming Corporation had 50 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 2 by Bank of America. The stock of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 14 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group with “Outperform” on Friday, July 28. Nomura upgraded Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) on Wednesday, February 1 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, November 2. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 28 by Bank of America. Barclays Capital maintained Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) on Thursday, November 1 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 1 by Instinet. On Friday, January 5 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. On Tuesday, February 6 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold BYD shares while 59 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 77.09 million shares or 0.52% less from 77.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 0.02% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 1.15 million shares. Fmr Ltd Liability owns 5.20M shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 54,126 shares. 12,977 are held by Stifel Corporation. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP owns 22,422 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0% or 9,949 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Limited reported 9,443 shares stake. Amer Gp Inc Inc owns 217,508 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Bluemar Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 34,677 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt owns 36,304 shares. 3,888 are held by Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corp. Prudential Financial invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD).

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 153,222 shares to 64,486 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yext Inc by 17,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,102 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc.

Among 19 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. MetLife had 66 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 15 the stock rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill with “Hold”. On Thursday, May 25 the stock rating was upgraded by FBR Capital to “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, June 28, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 27 by Sandler O’Neill. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy” on Monday, January 23. As per Monday, March 26, the company rating was upgraded by Atlantic Securities. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 5 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 11 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 15 by Wells Fargo. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 5 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 324 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 739.18 million shares or 1.70% less from 751.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Community Fincl Bank Na accumulated 1,262 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Washington Trust Fincl Bank has 0.02% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 2,791 shares. Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 38,266 shares stake. Wetherby Asset Management has 15,376 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Com Of Vermont has 5,360 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Advisor Ltd Com reported 18,419 shares. Snow Limited Partnership stated it has 3.02% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Cullinan Assocs owns 106,700 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Tru owns 13,750 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Lumbard And Kellner Limited Liability Company reported 145,433 shares stake. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited owns 396,142 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Security Natl Trust Communications reported 0.21% stake. Zeke Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 49,197 shares. Ally Fincl holds 70,000 shares. St Johns Invest Ltd Liability holds 0.39% or 11,081 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 18.92% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.11 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 7.43 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% negative EPS growth.

More important recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cognizant Technology Solutions, Anadarko Petroleum, American Eagle Outfitters, MetLife, Groupon, and Air Products and Chemicals â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “MetLife, Inc. (MET) CEO Steve Kandarian Hosts 2018 Investor Outlook Conference Call (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha”, Businesswire.com published: “MetLife Names New Leaders for Japan and EMEA – Business Wire” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MetLife Is Properly Positioned For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $721.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 70,581 shares to 90,581 shares, valued at $12.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).