Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mettler (MTD) by 94.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.25 million, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mettler for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $579.26. About 34,121 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has declined 4.59% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 64.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc bought 2,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,444 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.22M, up from 4,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.56% or $7.98 during the last trading session, reaching $135.68. About 28.85 million shares traded or 13.86% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/05/2018 – Facebook’s dating app has one important feature that its industry-leading rivals don’t; 01/05/2018 – Medallia and Facebook Define Next Generation of Collaborative Customer Experience Management; 06/03/2018 – YouTube & Facebook Sensations, BBQ Pit Boys, Partner With Camerons Products In An Effort To Bring Grilling Products To Mass Retailers; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS HAS NOT SEEN A BIG PULLBACK IN TERMS OF ALLOCATING DOLLARS TO FACEBOOK – CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook’s massive reorg keeps user privacy and security top of mind; 28/03/2018 – Axios: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica says Wylie is ‘misrepresenting himself and the company’ in Facebook data scandal; 10/04/2018 – Someone’s dressed as a ‘Russian troll’ at Zuckerberg’s Facebook hearing in the Senate; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 09/03/2018 – Facebook is getting exclusive rights to 25 Major League Baseball games It’s the first time Facebook has had exclusive distribution rights to games from a major sports league

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 75 sales for $1.73 billion activity. Sandberg Sheryl sold $10.75 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, June 28. $117,840 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Stretch Colin. Shares for $52.26 million were sold by Zuckerberg Mark on Wednesday, July 11. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $2.00 million was sold by Wehner David M.. $300,102 worth of stock was sold by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, November 6. The insider FISCHER DAVID B. sold 1,560 shares worth $236,371.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 3 by UBS. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Global Equities Research on Friday, August 28. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, July 30. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 3 by Mizuho. On Thursday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 5 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 2 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 3. Evercore maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 28 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of FB in report on Friday, April 20 with “Outperform” rating.

Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc, which manages about $292.09 million and $76.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,468 shares to 5,314 shares, valued at $502,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd has 45,400 shares for 2.76% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 106,620 shares or 1.06% of the stock. First City Capital invested 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Centaur LP owns 26,500 shares or 8.06% of their US portfolio. Trb Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.49% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Roanoke Asset Corp New York owns 33,082 shares or 2.44% of their US portfolio. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Co accumulated 74,270 shares. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust And Com holds 0.91% or 54,433 shares. Bouchey Financial Limited reported 0.06% stake. Sol Mngmt stated it has 1,515 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorp Inc has 145,700 shares. Deltec Asset Ltd holds 98,795 shares or 3.12% of its portfolio. Davis reported 2.66% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Private Capital Advsrs has 2.75% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 47,098 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 1.72% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4.71M shares.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 insider sales for $33.05 million activity. DONNELLY WILLIAM P also sold $2.41M worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $467,355 was sold by Magloth Christian. $1.10 million worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares were sold by SPOERRY ROBERT F. The insider de la Guerroniere Marc sold $4.40 million. Shares for $1.69 million were sold by MAERKI HANS ULRICH on Monday, December 3. Heidingsfelder Michael also sold $2.54 million worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) on Thursday, September 6.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (The) (NYSE:DIS) by 27,100 shares to 123,800 shares, valued at $14.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 38,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,100 shares, and cut its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.79 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 25 investors sold MTD shares while 151 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 22.39 million shares or 1.29% less from 22.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Colony Group Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Davis R M Inc reported 1.59% stake. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp holds 7,815 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). The West Virginia-based Wesbanco Bank & Trust Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Co holds 183 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 13,908 were reported by Voya Investment Ltd Co. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 13,607 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 33,106 shares. Northeast Investment Management invested in 0.04% or 735 shares. Cap Guardian Trust has 0% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 40 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny accumulated 0.06% or 4,914 shares. Wcm Investment Mngmt Ca, California-based fund reported 1.42 million shares. Utd Fincl Advisers invested in 0% or 566 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks holds 38,296 shares.

