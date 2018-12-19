Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 68.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 8,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $186,000, down from 12,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.15. About 4.54M shares traded or 6.88% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has risen 0.58% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 4.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 72,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $173.11M, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $798.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $103.96. About 53.24M shares traded or 44.91% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE

Analysts await Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 8.11% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.48 per share. STX’s profit will be $389.30 million for 6.65 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Seagate Technology plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $83.00 million activity. Scolnick Kathryn R. sold 10,577 shares worth $561,850. ValueAct Holdings – L.P. bought $49.22 million worth of stock. $1.32M worth of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) shares were sold by LUCZO STEPHEN J.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. $6.43 million worth of stock was sold by Capossela Christopher C on Friday, September 7. Hogan Kathleen T also sold $4.45M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, August 31. $2.15 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by BROD FRANK H. 118,000 shares were sold by Hood Amy, worth $13.09 million on Friday, August 31.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 23.84 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

