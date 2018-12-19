Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 19.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 9,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,883 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.68 million, down from 50,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $796.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $103.69. About 66.77M shares traded or 81.72% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) by 124.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 1.18M shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.13 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.14M, up from 947,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Smart & Final Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.28M market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About 272,946 shares traded. Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) has declined 33.71% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SFS News: 14/03/2018 – SMART & FINAL STORES INC SEES FY 2018 NET SALES GROWTH 4.0% – 5.0%; 14/03/2018 – Smart & Final Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 14/03/2018 – Smart & Final Stores Sees FY18 Net Sales Up 4%-5%; 02/05/2018 – Smart & Final Stores 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 02/05/2018 – Smart & Final Stores Sees FY18 Sales Up 4%-5%; 03/05/2018 – Smart & Final Stores Unit Cash&Carry Smart Foodservice to Rebrand as Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores; 15/03/2018 – SFS Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Smart & Final Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFS); 03/05/2018 – Cash&Carry Smart Foodservice announces rebranding to Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores; 25/04/2018 – SFS Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 13 analysts covering Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 31% are positive. Smart & Final Stores had 31 analyst reports since October 2, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 2 by Morgan Stanley. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of SFS in report on Tuesday, July 25 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 15 by Loop Capital. Barclays Capital initiated the stock with “Equal Weight” rating in Friday, September 23 report. Deutsche Bank downgraded Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) on Tuesday, October 9 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by BB&T Capital on Tuesday, January 26. As per Tuesday, August 16, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, October 6 report. The stock of Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 3 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 5 by RBC Capital Markets.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $375,362 activity.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $948.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Esterline Technologies Corp (NYSE:ESL) by 63,758 shares to 148,447 shares, valued at $13.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 23,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 445,680 shares, and cut its stake in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 12 investors sold SFS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 0.94% more from 70.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 41,168 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) for 26,400 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). D E Shaw & reported 220,311 shares stake. 187 were accumulated by Us National Bank De. Barclays Public Ltd Llc owns 27,205 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Llp stated it has 20,522 shares. Ares Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 12.47% in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). Signia Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 5.4% of its portfolio in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). Bancshares Of America De owns 519,583 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Automobile Association invested 0% in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 185,853 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% stake. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0.08% or 72,170 shares.

More notable recent Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Goldcorp, Blackhawk Network Holdings, and Smart & Final Stores Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on January 16, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on November 16, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Smart & Final Stores, Inc. Stock Popped Thursday – The Motley Fool” on July 26, 2018. More interesting news about Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “SFS or MKC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Zacks.com” published on August 20, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Blue Apron Holdings Inc Stock Is Heading to Zero â€” And Maybe Soon – Investorplace.com” with publication date: March 21, 2018.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. Another trade for 36,500 shares valued at $4.06 million was made by Hogan Kathleen T on Thursday, November 8. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.12M was made by Capossela Christopher C on Monday, December 3. Shares for $13.09 million were sold by Hood Amy on Friday, August 31. Shares for $214,363 were sold by BROD FRANK H.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 23.78 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 46,954 shares. Westend Advisors Limited holds 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 368,421 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 109,500 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department holds 90,977 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Cadence State Bank Na reported 2.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Coldstream Capital Mgmt Inc has 8.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 6.11M were accumulated by Coatue Management Limited Liability Corporation. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv invested in 417 shares. Founders Capital Lc has invested 5.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 68,030 are held by Cypress Asset Tx. Oak Associate Ltd Oh invested in 2.17% or 310,485 shares. Hartford Mngmt owns 46,040 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. Herald Investment Mgmt Ltd accumulated 30,600 shares. First Financial Bank Of Omaha owns 474,045 shares. Guardian Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 126,269 shares.