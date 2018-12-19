Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in H &E Equipment Services Inc Com (HEES) by 11.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 9,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,463 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.85M, down from 85,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in H &E Equipment Services Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $698.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $19.54. About 370,524 shares traded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 49.90% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU BROADCASTING CABLE INFORMATION 600959.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GU HANDE AS CHAIRMAN; 16/03/2018 – IN GENES T H E; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q Rev $260.5M; 16/05/2018 – H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC HEES.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.275/SHR; 06/04/2018 – FUTURE FOOD T H E O F; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS OF OSLO; 02/05/2018 – VEIDEKKE SAYS HANDE 2017 REV ABOUT NOK200M W/ 25 EMPLOYEES; 09/03/2018 RISE ROBOTS O F T H E; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS I OSLO; 16/05/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Reports Quarterly Cash Dividend

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc sold 4,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,058 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.81M, down from 46,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $790.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $102.93. About 44.39M shares traded or 20.82% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. United Fire Gp accumulated 15,000 shares. Franklin Resources holds 36.92 million shares. Origin Asset Limited Liability Partnership has 322,700 shares. Ballentine Lc holds 0.33% or 55,124 shares. Community Trust & Invest reported 311,275 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa reported 1.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Putnam Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4.04% or 16.39M shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 2.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ronna Sue Cohen has 17,042 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Palouse Mngmt owns 68,061 shares or 2.72% of their US portfolio. Guardian Limited Partnership owns 126,269 shares. Hs Prns Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 769,578 shares or 2.54% of all its holdings. Fin Mgmt Pro Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,042 shares. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Incorporated reported 106,550 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc reported 9,738 shares stake.

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $1.65B and $93.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co Com (NYSE:IP) by 36,000 shares to 94,225 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 18, 2018 : MSFT, CSCO, CMCSA, T, FCX, V, KEY, GPK, FE, MU, AMD, INTC – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BBBY, MSFT, MEI – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Joins Talks to Buy Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) – theMarker – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tuesdayâ€™s Vital Data: General Motors, Ford and Apple – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 4, 2018 : GE, QQQ, VG, MSFT, T, S, AABA, CMCSA, PBR, VZ, SBUX, SYMC – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, September 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 13 by UBS. On Monday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, October 23 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, July 17. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, January 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $100.0 target. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, October 12 report. Jefferies maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Tuesday, June 13 with “Sell” rating. On Friday, October 23 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Macquarie Research initiated Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Tuesday, April 26 with “Neutral” rating.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $2.15 million was sold by BROD FRANK H. $21.70 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Nadella Satya. 10,000 shares were sold by Capossela Christopher C, worth $1.12 million. On Friday, August 31 the insider Hood Amy sold $13.09M.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 23.61 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. H&E Equipment Services had 22 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, June 27. RBC Capital Markets maintained H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) rating on Friday, July 31. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $28 target. The stock of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 26 by Bank of America. UBS downgraded H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) on Friday, October 7 to “Sell” rating. The stock of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3000 target in Monday, July 10 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, January 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 26 by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by Longbow on Friday, January 15 to “Buy”.

More notable recent H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “H&E Equipment Services Announces 2017 Fourth Quarter Earnings and Conference Call Date – GlobeNewswire” on February 08, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Research Report Identifies ITT, Sally Beauty, American Water Works, Laredo Petroleum, H&E Equipment Services, and Horizon Global with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” published on November 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Solid Dividend Growth Stocks Below $100 – Nasdaq” on April 13, 2018. More interesting news about H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks That Might Seem Like Great Holiday Buys, but Aren’t – The Motley Fool” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: SMLF – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Analysts await H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 20.78% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.77 per share. HEES’s profit will be $21.80 million for 8.01 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by H&E Equipment Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.19, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold HEES shares while 43 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 26.67 million shares or 0.79% more from 26.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 322,826 were accumulated by National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 1.46 million shares. Kbc Gru Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 52,877 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 1.40 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 963,763 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 31,572 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). 500 were accumulated by Winch Advisory Services Ltd Com. Fred Alger Management Incorporated invested in 148,786 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wellington Management Gp Llp accumulated 0% or 19,552 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 79,900 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 329,222 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Management Lc has 0.01% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York has invested 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 48,293 shares.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Domo Inc Com Cl B by 296,993 shares to 625,510 shares, valued at $13.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 103,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co Cl A.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $222,152 activity. The insider ARNOLD PAUL bought 10,000 shares worth $205,000. 2,100 shares valued at $84,098 were sold by Engquist John on Thursday, July 26.