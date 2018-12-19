Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 82.91% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc acquired 4,013 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.86%. The Miracle Mile Advisors Llc holds 8,853 shares with $1.87M value, up from 4,840 last quarter. 3M Co now has $114.95B valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $197.41. About 1.15 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased Westpac Banking Corp (WBK) stake by 44.01% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 46,023 shares as Westpac Banking Corp (WBK)’s stock declined 8.60%. The Mawer Investment Management Ltd holds 58,541 shares with $1.17 million value, down from 104,564 last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now has $60.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.58. About 264,612 shares traded. Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) has declined 23.97% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WBK News: 06/05/2018 – Westpac 1H Net Profit A$4.2 Billion, Up 7%; 06/05/2018 – Westpac CEO: Australia Central Bank Likely to Keep Rates Steady for Some Time; 23/05/2018 – James Thomson: BREAKING: Westpac wins its BBSW case against ASIC…but with some caveats. More coming at @FinancialReview; 16/05/2018 – Australia’s banks face year of reckoning as inquiry shreds trust; 07/05/2018 – WESTPAC BANKING CORP WBC.AX : BELL POTTER RAISES TARGET PRICE TO A$31.90 FROM A$31.20; RATING HOLD; 06/05/2018 – WESTPAC 1H APRA BASEL III CET 1 RATIO 10.5%; 26/04/2018 – WESTPAC REAFFIRMS PERFORMANCE OF MORTGAGE PORTFOLIO-WBC.AX; 23/05/2018 – TEN Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: The Federal Court rules that @Westpac engaged in unconscionable conduct by trying to rig the; 20/03/2018 – Australian banking inquiry hears Westpac mis-sold auto-finance; 09/05/2018 – FITCH: SLOWER CREDIT GROWTH TO PRESSURE TOP AUSTRALIAN BANKS’ EARNINGS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Montag A invested in 0.39% or 21,118 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & holds 113,622 shares. Rfg Advisory Limited Liability Co has 0.17% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.26% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 154,132 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.18% or 46,861 shares in its portfolio. Evanston Invests Dba Evanston Advsrs stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 398,914 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 0.22% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc, Arizona-based fund reported 3,348 shares. Carderock Capital Management holds 0.63% or 7,589 shares. Sumitomo Life holds 0.4% or 15,858 shares. 3,210 were reported by Mutual Of Omaha Savings Bank Wealth Mgmt. Caprock Gru holds 0.37% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 8,533 shares.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) stake by 13,800 shares to 228,132 valued at $21.71M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IXC) stake by 15,365 shares and now owns 595,419 shares. Twilio Inc was reduced too.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,252 activity. Hammes Eric D. sold 1,272 shares worth $274,752. PAGE GREGORY R had bought 1,000 shares worth $184,500.

Among 7 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. 3M had 13 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MMM in report on Wednesday, July 25 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Wednesday, October 24. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, October 24 report. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $220 target in Thursday, August 30 report. Barclays Capital maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Monday, November 19 with “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, October 24. Citigroup maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Wednesday, October 24. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $228 target. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $220 target in Friday, September 28 report.