Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) by 23.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 497,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.66 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $53.64 million, up from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $655.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 101,055 shares traded. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 30.24% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.24% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYPE); 15/05/2018 – Brand Marketers and Creative Professionals to “Trigger” Digital Transformation at TYPO Berlin 2018; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES PAMELA LENEHAN CHAIR OF BOARD; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 EPS 10c-EPS 15c; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Rev $56.7M; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 52c; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 17/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference May 23; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 4.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 14,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 290,350 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.80 million, down from 304,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $41.99. About 23.20M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 30/05/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF XELJANZ, MADE BY PFIZER; 22/03/2018 – GSK in pole position to clinch Pfizer assets; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: To Present Research on Late-Phase Investigational Compounds; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 22/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – END OF DISCUSSIONS FOR PARTS OF PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 07/05/2018 – Pfizer at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.70 billion for 16.40 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.92 million activity. 10,214 shares were sold by OLSON LAURIE J, worth $418,774.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Pfizer’s (PFE) Biosimilar of Avastin Gets Positive CHMP Nod – Zacks.com” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer among those seen hiking payouts next week – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer declares $0.36 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pfizer (PFE) Commences Phase 3 Program for 20-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (20vPnC) Candidate, PF-06482077 – StreetInsider.com” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Glaxo, Pfizer to merge consumer health units – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Compton Capital Mgmt Inc Ri accumulated 55,644 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Com reported 118,365 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1.68% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware has 0.66% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 6.66M shares. Birch Hill Ltd Liability Corporation reported 54,979 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Payden & Rygel invested 2.43% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 137,422 were accumulated by Oakwood Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Ca. Lynch & In holds 2.95% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 198,667 shares. Mengis Capital Mngmt stated it has 40,542 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Sns Financial Grp Limited Liability Co reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Thompson Inv Inc holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 77,102 shares. Prescott Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 6,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 88.10M shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Sandhill Prtnrs Lc has 0.11% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34B and $585.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21,036 shares to 428,460 shares, valued at $20.85 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harris Corp. (NYSE:HRS) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,439 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX).

Among 23 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Pfizer had 89 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, May 2 by Leerink Swann. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, August 1. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Saturday, September 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 20 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Monday, April 18. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, October 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 16 by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, May 2. The firm has “Hold” rating by S&P Research given on Wednesday, October 28. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, January 31.

Among 7 analysts covering Monotype Imaging Holdings (NASDAQ:TYPE), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Monotype Imaging Holdings had 9 analyst reports since September 8, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, December 12 the stock rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Sell”. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, September 8 by Zacks. The stock of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) earned “Buy” rating by Dougherty & Company on Friday, February 12. On Thursday, January 12 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The rating was initiated by Ladenburg Thalmann with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 25. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, February 20 by B. Riley & Co. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Tuesday, June 12 with “Buy”. FBR Capital upgraded Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) on Tuesday, February 20 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 30 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.64 million shares or 0.40% less from 36.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bogle Mgmt Limited Partnership De stated it has 48,914 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 319,553 shares. Weiss Multi holds 29,200 shares. Citigroup reported 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 10,051 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp has invested 0.01% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Spark Mgmt Limited Company holds 269,600 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Group reported 306 shares stake. Moreover, Us Comml Bank De has 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Tower Ltd Company (Trc) holds 629 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 43,555 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 15,040 shares.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $482.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 1.52M shares to 214,558 shares, valued at $10.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xperi Corp by 156,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 959,902 shares, and cut its stake in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $41,350 activity. $21,150 worth of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) shares were sold by Semmes Benjamin W.L. III.

More notable recent Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Buy Foot Locker (FL) Stock? – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Reasons Why Lilly is Up More Than 30% This Year So Far – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Group Ten Metals Announces Discovery of Hybrid Zone as One of 14 Multi-Kilometer-Scale PGE-Ni-Cu Target Areas Identified at Stillwater West – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cargotec Corporation, managers’ transactions: Laine, Mikael – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Integrity Applications Announces GlucoTrack® Product Milestones – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 07, 2018.