Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Transalta Corp (TAC) by 22.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 215,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.55M, up from 948,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Transalta Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8. About 29,557 shares traded. TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) has declined 15.81% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TAC News: 10/05/2018 – TransAlta Renewables 1Q Net C$66M; 10/05/2018 – TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC – QTRLY SHR C$0.26; 22/03/2018 – TIDEWATER REPORTS PACT WITH TRANSALTA; 08/05/2018 – Transalta 1Q Rev C$588M; 12/03/2018 TRANSALTA CORP TA.TO -REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE US$515.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA 1Q REV. C$588M, EST. C$636.0M; 08/05/2018 – Transalta Names Investment Chief Brett Gellner as Interim Financial Chief; 22/03/2018 – TIDEWATER ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH TRANSALTA, QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CORP TA.TO -SEES 2018 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS FROM $750 MLN TO $800 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE EBITDA $1,000 MLN TO $1,050 MLN

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 15.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,850 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.77 million, up from 101,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.78. About 2.39 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 27.88% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $399.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 189,871 shares to 365,534 shares, valued at $12.08M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 382,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03M shares, and cut its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Among 6 analysts covering TransAlta (NYSE:TAC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TransAlta had 12 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, January 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Wednesday, May 4 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, January 14. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 19. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Monday, November 23 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by National Bank Canada given on Monday, February 13. As per Monday, August 24, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) on Monday, November 2 with “Underperform” rating. The stock of TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, September 16. IBC upgraded the shares of TAC in report on Tuesday, August 25 to “Sector Underperform” rating.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $365.32 million and $334.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture (NYSE:ACN) by 2,465 shares to 43,750 shares, valued at $7.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 14 analysts covering Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Weyerhaeuser Company had 41 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Dundee Securities downgraded the shares of WY in report on Friday, December 18 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, July 5. The company was maintained on Monday, April 30 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 8 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $33 target in Tuesday, October 30 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 13. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, August 14 by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) rating on Friday, March 11. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $32 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 26 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, October 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 57 investors sold WY shares while 292 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 544.04 million shares or 1.95% less from 554.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Asset Strategies holds 8,349 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Trust Com Of Toledo Na Oh owns 56,004 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. 1,279 were reported by Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & Co. Arrow Financial accumulated 2,936 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia owns 47,132 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Co owns 14,518 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Weik Cap Mgmt has 0.33% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 21,445 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co accumulated 112,885 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moors And Cabot accumulated 71,157 shares. Cls Investments Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Jump Trading Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 15,400 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 8,840 shares. Saybrook Cap Nc stated it has 10,400 shares. Wellington Shields And Co Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.9% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).