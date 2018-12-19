Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 30.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 73,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 315,675 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $71.92 million, up from 242,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $179.96. About 1.10M shares traded or 47.18% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 0.08% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY DID NOT SEE ANY EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO ITS SYSTEMS INVOLVING FLEET CARDS AND OTHER PAYMENT PRODUCTS; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 09/04/2018 – FleetCor Boosts CEO Clarke’s Pay 79% to $52.6 Million for 2017; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q REV. $585.5M, EST. $599.5M; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by 15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 112,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.57% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 638,790 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.75 million, down from 751,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Mosaic Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $29.58. About 4.18 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has risen 39.09% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS); 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES

More important recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Daily Graph: Exceptional Compounder FleetCor Technologies – Seeking Alpha”, Businesswire.com published: “Bill.com Selects Comdata as Virtual Credit Card Provider for B2B Payments – Business Wire” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Update: Lawsuit for Investors in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 22, 2018.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 165,601 shares to 594,354 shares, valued at $22.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 163,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,891 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on February, 18. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 61.76% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.34 per share. MOS’s profit will be $212.00M for 13.45 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

More important recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Why Should You Add Mosaic (MOS) Stock to Your Portfolio? – Zacks.com” on December 18, 2018, also Streetinsider.com published article titled: “Mosaic (MOS) Sees Phosphate Supply and Demand Tight Into 2019, Reasonably Bullish on Potash – Bloomberg, Citing CEO – StreetInsider.com”, Nasdaq.com published: “Recent Analysis Shows The Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Health Insurance Innovations, Stratasys, The Mosaic, Cardinal Health, and Plug Power Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Mosaic Company (MOS) CEO James O’Rourke Presents at Citi’s 2018 Basic Materials Brokers Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

