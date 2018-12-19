Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co. (The) (MOS) by 25.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 36,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.57% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 110,015 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.57 million, down from 146,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mosaic Co. (The) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $29.58. About 4.44M shares traded or 3.24% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has risen 39.09% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 4.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 17,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 353,948 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.35M, down from 371,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $34.58. About 185,315 shares traded or 64.07% up from the average. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has declined 5.14% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on February, 18. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 61.76% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.34 per share. MOS’s profit will be $212.00 million for 13.45 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42 million and $156.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc Ads (NYSE:BP) by 24,384 shares to 179,344 shares, valued at $8.27M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell A Plc by 16,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Among 27 analysts covering The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. The Mosaic Company had 110 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Wednesday, March 16 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 12 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) rating on Monday, October 5. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $43 target. HSBC downgraded The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) rating on Monday, May 23. HSBC has “Reduce” rating and $22 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Thursday, September 7 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, November 1 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. As per Wednesday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 18. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, January 24 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold MOS shares while 158 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 270.90 million shares or 0.40% less from 272.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Utah Retirement System holds 0.04% or 65,205 shares in its portfolio. Conning accumulated 6,390 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First City Capital Management Inc holds 0.31% or 14,360 shares in its portfolio. Bronson Point Mngmt Lc holds 100,000 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Majedie Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 1.82 million shares or 4.46% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.05% or 20,748 shares. Natl Bank Of America De invested in 3.11M shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.06% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Schulhoff & Communications Incorporated holds 6,625 shares. Sg Americas holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 268,952 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 3.86 million shares. D E Shaw & Commerce owns 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 98,289 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt owns 8,307 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Captrust Fin has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 402,695 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 12 investors sold TR shares while 45 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 13.79 million shares or 0.26% more from 13.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cwm Limited Com invested in 0% or 70 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com invested in 11,776 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The holds 42,084 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl has 12,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Burns J W Company Ny holds 0.07% or 10,517 shares. Blackhill Cap holds 0% or 1,041 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Victory Capital Mngmt invested in 24,470 shares. 85,698 were reported by Wallace Mngmt. Regions Financial Corp has 0% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 567 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0% or 13,171 shares. The Vermont-based Hanson Doremus Investment Management has invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). First Advsrs LP has 66,750 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Pnc Services Group invested in 0% or 2,619 shares.

