Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in The Bancorp (TBBK) by 313.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 79,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,494 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.06M, up from 25,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in The Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $438.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $7.77. About 185,588 shares traded or 15.00% up from the average. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 9.22% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer; 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community; 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud; 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) by 227.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 91,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.52 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paylocity Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $61.53. About 172,313 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 39.36% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 07/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees FY18 Rev $373.5M-$374.5M; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M; 23/05/2018 – Paylocity Recognized as Rapidly Growing Company and Best Place to Work; 30/04/2018 – Paylocity to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 04/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55

More notable recent Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Range Resources Corp. (RRC) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo! Finance News” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Paylocity Holding’s (PCTY) CEO Steve Beauchamp on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Paylocity Is Still Attractive Longer Term – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2017. More interesting news about Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jefferies Initiates Coverage Of Payroll Stocks (ADP)(PAYX)(PCTY)(ULTI) – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold On to Paylocity (PCTY) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 18, 2018.

Among 21 analysts covering Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Paylocity had 54 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Wednesday, August 10 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, October 24 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of PCTY in report on Monday, May 7 with “Outperform” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, May 6 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, November 3. The stock of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 8. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 19 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, May 4. Northland Capital maintained Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) on Friday, September 8 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) on Monday, August 7 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.52 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 12 investors sold PCTY shares while 55 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 28.90 million shares or 0.49% more from 28.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.52% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Utd Service Automobile Association invested in 4,728 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Prudential has 5,390 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Company holds 3,295 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has 11,129 shares. Massachusetts-based Bogle LP De has invested 0.83% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 44,352 shares. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Brinker Capital Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 3,052 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 199,782 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Llc reported 1,251 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The invested in 0% or 19,336 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 267 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 109,830 shares.

More notable recent The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Exclusive: Unicorp’s Chuck Whittall to redevelop Orlando Fashion Square mall – Orlando Business Journal” on October 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bancorp’s (TBBK) CEO Damian Kozlowski on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) CEO Damian Kozlowski on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 26, 2018. More interesting news about The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The Bancorp, Inc. Sets Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on October 12, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Bancorp Small Business Lending Team Adds Three Officers – Business Wire” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

Since August 23, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $230,850 activity. Shares for $9,900 were bought by McFadden Joseph Hugh on Friday, August 31.

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72M and $177.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Pcl (NYSE:AON) by 6,163 shares to 6,688 shares, valued at $974,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 7,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,225 shares, and cut its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).