Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 11.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 2,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,526 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.10M, down from 23,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $118.79. About 3.90 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth in Low-Single-Digits; 25/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re 8-K; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “THIS QUARTER, IBM Z REVENUE GREW 54% YEAR-TO-YEAR, A MORE THAN 100% GROWTH IN SHIPPED MIPS, AND MARGINS EXPANDED” – CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM AND MAERSK; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 10.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,934 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.83 million, up from 64,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.12% or $7.36 during the last trading session, reaching $136.3. About 38.02 million shares traded or 50.04% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS FOUND $1 OF SPEND, “ALMOST NOTHING” FROM RUSSIAN IRA ON ADVERTS IN 2016 BREXIT REFERENDUM; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS KEVIN MARTIN WILL REPLACE ERIN EGAN AS INTERIM HEAD OF U.S. PUBLIC POLICY- SPOKESPERSON; 19/03/2018 – Facebook wants more video creators to compete with YouTube, so it’s rolling out a subscription feature; 05/04/2018 – CALSTRS TO ENGAGE WITH FACEBOOK MANAGEMENT ON SECURITY ISSUES; 19/03/2018 – The monetization options could potentially lure more creators away from Facebook; 16/03/2018 – FB: Facebook Plans to Launch Oculus Go VR Headset at f8 Developer Conference; 10/04/2018 – U.S. CONGRESSIONAL HEARING ON FACEBOOK BREAKS FOR RECESS, WILL RETURN; 09/05/2018 – After Facebook, Sweden set for more data centre deals -Vattenfall; 19/03/2018 – Snap sinks as Facebook fallout ripples throughout tech; 27/03/2018 – BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE CHAIR SAYS “ABSOLUTELY ASTONISHING” FACEBOOK CEO WON’T APPEAR FOR QUESTIONING OVER DATA SCANDAL BY LAWMAKERS

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 75 selling transactions for $1.73 billion activity. On Thursday, July 19 Zuckerberg Mark sold $100.45M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 480,000 shares. The insider Wehner David M. sold 10,000 shares worth $2.00M. Sandberg Sheryl sold $9.94M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, August 14. Cox Christopher K sold 3,300 shares worth $495,309. 1,560 shares valued at $236,371 were sold by FISCHER DAVID B. on Thursday, November 1. Shares for $6.33 million were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Tuesday, September 11.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $720.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 1,320 shares to 12,508 shares, valued at $3.33M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,473 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 1.23% or 541,394 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,444 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.47% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jcic Asset Management reported 32,389 shares stake. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.03% or 23,104 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Franklin Street Nc has 1.98% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 88,778 shares. Campbell Newman Asset invested 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mufg Americas Holdg Corp reported 433,573 shares. Leavell Inv Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,788 shares. Mendel Money Mgmt holds 7,094 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Washington Tru Bank accumulated 65,192 shares. Connable Office Incorporated reported 20,125 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.97% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tiger Global Management Limited Liability invested 3.6% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 1.04 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Davis R M has 0.07% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ipswich holds 0.72% or 14,028 shares. Coldstream Cap holds 0.06% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,218 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 219,349 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Neumann Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.24% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Banque Pictet & Cie reported 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 53,512 are owned by Washington Trust. Rwwm holds 164,680 shares or 7.56% of its portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Lc stated it has 1,485 shares. Peak Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Coho Ptnrs Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,150 shares. Connors Investor Serv Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,742 shares. Clearbridge Investments Llc holds 0.16% or 1.26M shares in its portfolio. Parthenon Lc holds 0.97% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 29,199 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 24,130 shares.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $232,838 was bought by Swedish Joseph. 2,153 shares valued at $249,722 were bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H on Thursday, November 1. 8,500 shares were bought by Rometty Virginia M, worth $998,835 on Friday, November 2. $495,846 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was bought by TAUREL SIDNEY. Gherson Diane J had sold 11,451 shares worth $1.67M on Friday, August 3.