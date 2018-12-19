Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 8.95% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 5,845 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc holds 59,443 shares with $6.80 million value, down from 65,288 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $814.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.02% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $106.07. About 18.49 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents

Among 4 analysts covering Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had 4 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7 target in Friday, August 3 report. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Tuesday, October 9. As per Wednesday, June 27, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of HMHC in report on Friday, August 3 with “Hold” rating. See Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) latest ratings:

09/10/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $8 New Target: $8 Upgrade

03/08/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $8 New Target: $7.5 Maintain

03/08/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $8 New Target: $7 Maintain

27/06/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $12 New Target: $13 Maintain

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. As per Friday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 20 with “Outperform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 20 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 20 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 20 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by PiperJaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, July 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 29 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, September 7 with “Overweight”.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. $2.15 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by BROD FRANK H. The insider Capossela Christopher C sold 59,162 shares worth $6.43 million. $13.09 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Hood Amy on Friday, August 31. On Friday, August 31 Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.45M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 40,000 shares. 203,418 shares were sold by Nadella Satya, worth $21.70M on Friday, October 26.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DDD, PUMP, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 18, 2018 : MSFT, CSCO, CMCSA, T, FCX, V, KEY, GPK, FE, MU, AMD, INTC – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/19/2018: JBL, MU, BB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Citizens Bank And Tru stated it has 145,888 shares. Veritas Asset Management Llp holds 5.48 million shares or 5.28% of its portfolio. 10 reported 5,068 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Ingalls Snyder Ltd, New York-based fund reported 366,672 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York has invested 2.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ardsley Advisory Partners holds 3.38% or 219,000 shares. Eos Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 21,620 shares or 3.63% of the stock. Vista Ptnrs Incorporated has 6,320 shares. 179,808 are held by Conning. Boltwood Cap Mngmt has 1.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 23,337 shares. Oz Mgmt LP holds 1.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2.43 million shares. 7,650 are owned by Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc Incorporated. At Financial Bank, a Iowa-based fund reported 20,141 shares. Moreover, Bristol John W & Company Ny has 3.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 999,016 shares. Grisanti Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 24.33 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 128,319 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has declined 4.41% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 08/03/2018 – S&P: Houghton Rating Reflects Track Record of Negative Free Operating Cash Flow; 25/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Teams Up With City Year to Launch HMH Classroom Corps; Connecting Employees, Students and Teachers Nationwide; 08/05/2018 – 180 Awards Recognize Six Educator Superstars for Commitment to Improving Student Outcomes; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 1Q Operating Loss $87 Million; 05/03/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Appoints Jean S. Desravines to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – S&P Cuts Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Rating to B- From B; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO HMHC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.81, REV VIEW $1.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Jumpstart and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Partner to Promote Early Literacy Through Jumpstart’s Read for the Record®; 17/05/2018 – Digital Marketing Agency, Pyxl, Hires Former CEO of Lonely Planet and Forbes 30 Under 30 Honoree, Daniel Houghton, as CEO

Since November 26, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $101,696 activity. Shares for $101,696 were bought by MCKERNAN JOHN R JR on Monday, November 26.

More notable recent Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Abraxas Petroleum, Restoration Robotics, Cemex SAB de CV, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, and Schweitzer-Mauduit International â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Stock Soared 22% Today – Nasdaq” published on November 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Houghton Mifflin: Left For Dead, Even As Turnaround Taking Hold And Poised For Cyclical Rebound – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2018. More interesting news about Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Stock Just Popped 14% Today – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Houghton Mifflin: Riverside Divestiture And Reaffirmed Guidance Strengthen The Thesis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 08, 2018.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. It primarily delivers kindergarten through 12th grade education content. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates in two divisions, Education and Trade Publishing.