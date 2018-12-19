Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 53,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $88.37M, down from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 5.86 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 0.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 5,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 691,933 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $72.57M, down from 697,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $72.69. About 848,750 shares traded. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has risen 9.20% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 03/04/2018 – DOJ IN SETTLEMENT W/ KNORR-BREMSE AG, WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 20/04/2018 – GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE FOR REV. & EARNINGS/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAB); 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q Net $88.4M; 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 27.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.86 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.55 billion for 12.84 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 398,784 shares to 2.80 million shares, valued at $94.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive.

Among 18 analysts covering Wabtec (NYSE:WAB), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $27.58 million activity. Shares for $2.21M were sold by BROOKS ROBERT J. DeNinno David L sold $2.04 million worth of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Thursday, July 26. Mastalerz John A Jr sold $355,014 worth of stock or 3,238 shares. KASSLING WILLIAM E had sold 55,000 shares worth $6.01 million on Thursday, July 26. Hehir Brian had sold 8,000 shares worth $861,128. On Monday, August 20 the insider FOSTER LEE B II sold $441,046.

Analysts await Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.9 per share. WAB’s profit will be $98.55M for 17.82 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.37% EPS growth.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 44,070 shares to 716,250 shares, valued at $48.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HEFA) by 69,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 655,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).