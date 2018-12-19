Naples Global Advisors Increased Infosys LTD Adr (INFY) Holding; Cyanotech Has 0.8 Sentiment

Cyanotech Corp (CYAN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q3 2018. It’s down -2.20, from 3 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 4 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 5 trimmed and sold stakes in Cyanotech Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 791,702 shares, down from 958,129 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cyanotech Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Naples Global Advisors Llc increased Infosys Ltd Adr (INFY) stake by 98.91% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Naples Global Advisors Llc acquired 95,210 shares as Infosys Ltd Adr (INFY)’s stock declined 7.54%. The Naples Global Advisors Llc holds 191,470 shares with $1.95M value, up from 96,260 last quarter. Infosys Ltd Adr now has $41.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 5.83 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 02/05/2018 – Infosys Ltd: Infosys and Astound partner to Deliver Better Service Experience through an AI enhanced Enterprise Service; 08/03/2018 – Infosys Recognized as a Leader in Digital Marketing Services by NelsonHall; 02/05/2018 – Infosys and Astound Partner to Deliver Better Service Experience Through an AI Enhanced Enterprise Service Management Café; 01/05/2018 – Times of India: Infy moves HR veteran to US as localisation picks up; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: INFOSYS SEES FY19 SALES GROWTH 6%-8% CONSTANT CURRENCY; 27/03/2018 – Hindustan Times: Infosys learns from Vishal Sikka spat, leaves no room for conflict in contract for new CEO; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Forecasts Growth of Up to 8 Percent From Move to Digital; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 180.83 BLN RUPEES VS 171.20 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Infosys Announces its Intent to Voluntarily Delist from Euronext Paris and Euronext London Exchanges; 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS RAVI VENKATESAN STEPS DOWN FROM BOARD

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.41 million. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. It currently has negative earnings. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers.

The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.0137 during the last trading session, reaching $3.3263. About 1,231 shares traded. Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) has declined 17.93% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CYAN News: 13/04/2018 CYANOTECH CORP – UNDERTAKEN RE-INOCULATION OF SPIRULINA PONDS WHICH CO BELIEVE WILL ALLOW TO CORRECT NUTRIENT LEVELS & STABILIZE PRODUCTION; 13/04/2018 – CYANOTECH CORP – DURING RE-INOCULATION PROCESS, WHICH CO EXPECTS TO BE COMPLETED BY MID-MAY, CO WILL NOT BE ABLE TO HARVEST ANY NEW SPIRULINA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cyanotech Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYAN)

Coastline Trust Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cyanotech Corporation for 82,400 shares. Finemark National Bank & Trust owns 59,024 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 1,000 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 19,300 shares.

