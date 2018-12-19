Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 4.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 18,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 422,684 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.95 million, up from 403,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 2.52M shares traded or 142.48% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 31.77% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17

Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd bought 24,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 271,510 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.52M, up from 246,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $127.85. About 17.29 million shares traded or 94.50% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $371.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 25,769 shares to 256,110 shares, valued at $9.41 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubs Alerian Mlp/ Mlpi (MLPI) by 33,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,893 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. Duato Joaquin sold $5.77 million worth of stock. $133,910 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D. 8,441 shares were sold by Kapusta Ronald A, worth $1.23 million. MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, December 14. PRINCE CHARLES had bought 2,000 shares worth $268,731. Gorsky Alex also sold $38.60 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, November 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Willis Invest Counsel invested 2.66% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Caprock Group Inc, Idaho-based fund reported 35,911 shares. Cornercap Counsel holds 0.22% or 12,019 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Research reported 126,949 shares stake. Oppenheimer And Company Inc has 250,087 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Solutions holds 0.04% or 2,225 shares in its portfolio. 165,479 are owned by Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp. Kames Capital Public Ltd Llc reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fiduciary Finance Svcs Of The Southwest Tx reported 15,875 shares. Edmp accumulated 30,145 shares. Moreover, First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Invest has 3.05% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Company Dc reported 306,793 shares or 3.59% of all its holdings. Northwest Counselors Limited Co has invested 1.93% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hendley Company has 4.22% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 62,070 shares. Timber Creek Cap Management Lc accumulated 952 shares.

