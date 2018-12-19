Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) had a decrease of 18.23% in short interest. MATX’s SI was 667,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 18.23% from 815,700 shares previously. With 238,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX)’s short sellers to cover MATX’s short positions. The SI to Matson Inc’s float is 1.6%. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 114,811 shares traded. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has risen 26.58% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.58% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 24/04/2018 – Matson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q EPS 33C, EST. 23C; 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q Rev $511.4M; 26/04/2018 – Matson: Kuriyama to Succeed Watanabe; 01/05/2018 – Matson Raises Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 21/04/2018 – DJ Matson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MATX); 26/04/2018 – Matson Board Welcomes Mark Fukunaga, Replacing Jeff Watanabe; Stan Kuriyama Named Lead Independent Director; 06/03/2018 Matson Analyst Day Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 13; 26/04/2018 – Matson: Fukunaga Succeeds Jeff Watanabe on Board; 26/04/2018 – Matson Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased Denbury Resources Inc (DNR) stake by 97.75% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 500,000 shares as Denbury Resources Inc (DNR)’s stock declined 60.00%. The Neuberger Berman Group Llc holds 11,499 shares with $71,000 value, down from 511,499 last quarter. Denbury Resources Inc now has $790.28M valuation. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.75. About 9.84 million shares traded. Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) has risen 20.93% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DNR News: 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q Adj EPS 12c; 09/04/2018 – Denbury Resources at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Denbury Resources Outlook To Pos; Rtgs Affirmed; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES DENBURY RESOURCES INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q EPS 9c; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources Reports Successful Additional Mission Canyon Wells; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Denbury Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q Rev $348M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Denbury Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNR); 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q Net $39.6M

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. It has a 5.5 P/E ratio. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific.

More notable recent Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Matson welcomes largest containership ever built in U.S. (Slideshow) – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” on November 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Matson, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Matson – Patience Will Win Out – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2018. More interesting news about Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Matson: This Company Is Poised To Shoot Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Matson, Inc. (MATX) CEO Matt Cox on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Matson, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 35.09 million shares or 2.15% less from 35.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) for 2.48M shares. Chatham Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Mackenzie Finance Corporation invested in 21,994 shares. Hsbc Pcl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership stated it has 58,514 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Principal Group Inc accumulated 354,255 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.03% stake. Arizona State Retirement owns 0.02% invested in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) for 61,938 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Management has invested 0% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Bailard, a California-based fund reported 12,800 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 0% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) or 295 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) for 305 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P stated it has 1,524 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 selling transactions for $154,508 activity. The insider Forest Ronald J sold 1,000 shares worth $37,024. Shares for $144,970 were bought by Fukunaga Mark H on Friday, September 7. 2,750 shares valued at $109,283 were sold by Heilmann Peter T on Monday, December 3.

Analysts await Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.12 per share. DNR’s profit will be $49.67 million for 3.98 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Denbury Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Denbury Resources had 4 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of DNR in report on Wednesday, August 1 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Johnson Rice on Wednesday, August 15 to “Accumulate”.

More notable recent Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Denbury Resources Stock Cratered 33% in November – Motley Fool” on December 04, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Things Denbury Resources Wants You to Know About Its Unexpected Acquisition – Motley Fool” published on November 28, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Denbury Resources to Present at Upcoming Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Pummeled Today – Motley Fool” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Oil Stocks: The Shale Merger Wave Continues to Strengthen – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased Ishares Russell Etf Etf (IWB) stake by 9,684 shares to 16,985 valued at $2.75 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 1.09 million shares and now owns 5.20 million shares. Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) was raised too.