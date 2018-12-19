Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 15.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 325,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.00M, down from 385,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $59.05. About 751,768 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has declined 18.02% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Edison – 04/15/2018 04:44 PM; 07/03/2018 – New Marketplace-Edison Research Poll Finds Americans Still Fear Recession Decade after Financial Crash; 12/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Honored with Edison Achievement Award; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes Harvey and lrma; 12/04/2018 – Mazda’s Revolutionary SKYACTIV-X Engine Awarded ‘Gold’ at Edison Awards for Innovation Achievements; 22/05/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on eServGlobal (ESG); 16/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters to Host United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Eastern District Drywall and Flooring Olympics in Edison, New Jersey; 12/04/2018 – AutoGrid Wins 2018 Silver Edison Award; 28/05/2018 – Orgenesis Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 14.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 12,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,391 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.42 million, down from 83,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $93.21. About 159,588 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 65.56% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022; 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Rev $1B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insperity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSP); 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.41, EST. $1.14; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44

Among 21 analysts covering Edison (NYSE:EIX), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Edison had 88 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, November 16 report. The rating was upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy” on Wednesday, November 21. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 13. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, July 13. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 18 to “Hold”. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, January 22 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, October 19. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, October 17. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $90 target in Thursday, August 10 report.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 7.27% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.1 per share. EIX’s profit will be $332.31 million for 14.47 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.27, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 263.57 million shares or 1.18% more from 260.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Korea Corporation accumulated 220,821 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.62M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt reported 2,750 shares stake. Bessemer Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Corp owns 7,232 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.14% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 663,687 shares. Washington National Bank has 1,602 shares. Comm Comml Bank invested in 5,003 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.11% or 93,005 shares. Next Financial Gru invested in 13 shares or 0% of the stock. Company Of Vermont owns 561 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees stated it has 0.18% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Amica Retiree holds 3,165 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams invested in 6,608 shares or 0.3% of the stock.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $581.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 102,319 shares to 209,999 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Service Enterprise Gp (NYSE:PEG) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Among 5 analysts covering Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Insperity Inc had 18 analyst reports since February 16, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, September 11. SunTrust maintained Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) on Friday, November 3 with “Hold” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of NSP in report on Monday, February 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, November 2. Roth Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $116.0 target in Wednesday, November 1 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Monday, February 12. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 12 by SunTrust. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 3 by Roth Capital. The stock of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) earned “Overweight” rating by First Analysis on Tuesday, February 16. The stock of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by First Analysis.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $389.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 8,680 shares to 80,040 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 40,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).

Analysts await Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report earnings on February, 11. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 27.91% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.43 per share. NSP’s profit will be $22.99M for 42.37 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Insperity, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 33.19 million shares or 0.82% more from 32.92 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 134,778 shares. Element Capital Management Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 4,103 shares. Hillsdale Inv reported 17,480 shares. Aurora Investment Counsel has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 147,704 shares. Us Bank De owns 494 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 73,011 shares. Renaissance Gp Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Com owns 282 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Leuthold Grp Limited accumulated 73,595 shares. Bowling Port Management Limited Co invested 0.32% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Nordea Investment holds 0.01% or 38,949 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.02% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Matarin Ltd Liability stated it has 52,533 shares.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $11.80 million activity. $113,182 worth of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) shares were sold by MINCKS JAY E. SARVADI PAUL J sold $3.50M worth of stock. The insider ALLISON JAMES D sold 2,000 shares worth $231,800. On Thursday, August 23 the insider SHARP DOUGLAS S sold $210,739. $565,000 worth of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) was sold by ARIZPE ARTHUR A on Tuesday, August 14.