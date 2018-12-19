Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 9.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 110,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $64.45 million, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $41.39. About 640,822 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has declined 12.24% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 4.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 5,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 109,201 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.30 million, down from 114,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $176.21. About 1.28M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.55 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.25 per share. NEE’s profit will be $740.82M for 28.42 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.90% negative EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $24.94 million activity. The insider SCHUPP RUDY E sold $267,206. ROBO JAMES L sold $3.25M worth of stock. $1.32M worth of stock was sold by CUTLER PAUL I on Monday, September 17. Silagy Eric E sold $2.92 million worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Wednesday, August 22. Another trade for 8,035 shares valued at $1.39M was made by Kelliher Joseph T on Monday, September 17. 19,731 shares were sold by Sieving Charles E, worth $3.55 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold NEE shares while 390 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 344.15 million shares or 0.13% less from 344.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 72,230 were accumulated by Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) owns 1,315 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc stated it has 4,185 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 9,408 are owned by Peoples Financial Services. Garde Capital Inc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 4,350 are owned by Laurel Grove Capital Ltd Liability Corp. Ipswich Investment Mngmt Company has invested 0.19% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Pa accumulated 12,015 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Llc stated it has 9,578 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw owns 100,730 shares. Moreover, Zwj Inv Counsel has 0.02% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Palisade Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj holds 0.2% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 43,080 shares. Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment Communication has 0.07% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Iberiabank Corporation invested 0.61% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Vantage Investment Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49 billion and $151.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delphi Technologies Plc by 37,959 shares to 105,341 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 18 analysts covering Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Nextera Energy Inc. had 58 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 21 by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Thursday, October 12. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $169 target. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $112 target in Monday, October 5 report. As per Tuesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 3. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, December 13. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, September 17 with “Outperform”. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 26. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 10 by Wells Fargo. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 16 by Goldman Sachs.

Among 11 analysts covering BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. BCE Inc. had 26 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. National Bank Canada maintained BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) rating on Friday, November 6. National Bank Canada has “Sector Perform” rating and $43 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, November 2 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 21 by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, October 16 to “Best Ideas List”. Desjardins Securities upgraded the shares of BCE in report on Thursday, October 18 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Friday, August 7. As per Friday, November 6, the company rating was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 26 by Citigroup. Macquarie Research downgraded the shares of BCE in report on Tuesday, October 27 to “Underperform” rating. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Monday, January 9.