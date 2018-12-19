Among 2 analysts covering Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE:APAM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Artisan Partners Asset had 2 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, November 1 with “Neutral”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Thursday, August 2 report. See Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) latest ratings:

01/11/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $31 New Target: $27 Maintain

02/08/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $33 New Target: $34 Maintain

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased Polyone Corp (POL) stake by 16.16% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 9,688 shares as Polyone Corp (POL)’s stock declined 26.78%. The Ngam Advisors Lp holds 50,245 shares with $2.20 million value, down from 59,933 last quarter. Polyone Corp now has $2.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $27.47. About 235,810 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 31.01% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.01% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael a. Garratt to Serve as Interim Pres of Specialty Engineered Materials; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.68; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q EPS 59c; 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael A. Garratt to Serve as Interim President of Specialty Engineered Materials; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 6%; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE – SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – PolyOne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.30, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold POL shares while 89 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.98 million shares or 4.41% less from 74.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0% or 9,428 shares. Beese Fulmer Mgmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 50,299 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 3.52 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Company has invested 0% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Architects Incorporated has invested 0% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.01% or 33,375 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Proshare Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 0.01% or 335,103 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,706 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) for 31,567 shares. Palisade Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Nj holds 0.98% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) or 809,866 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL).

Since August 20, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.05 million activity. On Monday, August 20 Patterson Robert M sold $1.70M worth of PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) or 39,196 shares. $32,630 worth of stock was bought by Midea M. John Jr. on Friday, October 26. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $306,422 was made by ABERNATHY ROBERT E on Thursday, October 25. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $120,920 was made by FEARON RICHARD H on Thursday, October 25. $190,140 worth of PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) shares were bought by Horn J Scott.

Analysts await PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $0.41 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. POL’s profit will be $32.73 million for 16.75 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by PolyOne Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.87% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering PolyOne (NYSE:POL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. PolyOne had 5 analyst reports since July 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, October 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 25 by Robert W. Baird. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Wellington Shields to “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, July 25 by SunTrust.

More notable recent PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jane’s November Dividend Increases And Income Tracker – Retirement Accounts – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More on PolyOne Q3 results – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018, Fool.com published: “PolyOne Corp (POL) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Best Buy Is Literally A ‘Best’ Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PolyOne Corporation (POL) CEO, Robert Patterson on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2018.

Ngam Advisors Lp increased Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) stake by 10,106 shares to 146,129 valued at $15.95M in 2018Q3. It also upped Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) stake by 10,181 shares and now owns 43,886 shares. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 21 investors sold Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 47.34 million shares or 1.07% more from 46.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) for 22,908 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 9,176 shares. Btim stated it has 0.13% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Blair William And Il invested in 8,748 shares or 0% of the stock. Huntington Financial Bank has invested 0% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Rhumbline Advisers owns 43,755 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Epoch Invest Prtn accumulated 890,506 shares. Synovus Corp owns 0% invested in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) for 1,726 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com stated it has 675 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank owns 171 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bokf Na reported 13,326 shares. Northern has invested 0.01% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Advisory Services Network Limited Liability Company has 19,049 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). 18,172 are owned by Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company.

The stock decreased 4.30% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $22.02. About 232,518 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 37.87% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 26/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Artisan Partners Asset Management , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APAM); 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – ARTISAN FUNDS AND ARTISAN GLOBAL FUNDS ACCOUNTED FOR $57.9 BLN OF TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31; 09/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT APRIL AUM $115.5B; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT MARCH AUM $114.8B; 09/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS FEB. AUM $117.2B; 07/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC APAM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 26/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MGMT DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – SEPARATE ACCOUNTS ACCOUNTED FOR $56.9 BLN OF TOTAL FIRM AUM AS OF MARCH 31

More notable recent Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports November 2018 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Artisan Partners Asset Management, Gamco Investors, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Waddell & Reed Financial, AmpliPhi Biosciences, and Limbach â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – Nasdaq” published on November 23, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Artisan Partners Announces that Rezo Kanovich Is Joining the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on October 04, 2018. More interesting news about Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Artisan Partners Asset Management: A Compelling Risk Adjusted Buy With An Attractive 7.4% Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports October 2018 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 09, 2018.