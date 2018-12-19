Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) by 252.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 202,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 282,184 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.89M, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Thomson Reuters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 831,395 shares traded. Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) has risen 14.88% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.88% the S&P500. Some Historical TRI News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – As Greek islands heave under influx, refugees turn to old river route; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Xeroxed deal; 13/03/2018 – DETROIT (Reuters) — General Motors Co President Dan Ammann said on Monday the automaker’s troubled South Korean operations can be a “sustainable, profitable business,” if unions and the South Korean government agree quickly on a restructuring; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Markle’s father may be too sick to attend wedding – Markle’s half-sister; 12/05/2018 – INDIAN OIL MINISTER TELLS REUTERS “TOO EARLY” TO PREDICT IMPACT OF US SANCTIONS ON COUNTRY’S IMPORTS OF IRANIAN OIL; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial; 25/04/2018 – PRA HEALTH SCIENCES INC PRAH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.91 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – First Lady announces “Be Best” campaign for kids; 05/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – NASA lander to study Mars’ interior launches

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Teradyne (TER) by 75.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 332,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,596 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.91M, down from 438,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Teradyne for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $30.6. About 3.91M shares traded or 42.13% up from the average. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has declined 18.44% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q EPS 39c-EPS 46c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobil; 18/04/2018 APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne: MiR Supplies Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Robots; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 52c; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne: Demand Outlook for 2018 Mobile Device Test Capacity Declined Sharply in 1q; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Rev $490M-$520M; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE BUYS MOBILE INDUSTRIAL ROBOTS FOR EUR 121M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teradyne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TER)

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rh by 81,822 shares to 155,578 shares, valued at $20.38 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (Call) (NYSE:T) by 9.34M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51M shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Among 17 analysts covering Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.31, from 0.7 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. TER’s profit will be $89.62 million for 15.30 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.58% negative EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering Teradyne (NYSE:TER), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $45.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco (NYSE:MAS) by 31,466 shares to 996,725 shares, valued at $36.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harsco (NYSE:HSC) by 51,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,184 shares, and has risen its stake in Encompass Health.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.30, from 0.62 in 2018Q2.