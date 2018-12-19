Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nordson Corp Com (NDSN) by 391500% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,916 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $544,000, up from 1 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nordson Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $114.48. About 327,657 shares traded or 20.58% up from the average. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has declined 11.10% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 03/04/2018 – Nordson Corporation Appoints Lara L. Mahoney as Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications; 23/05/2018 – Nordson EFD Introduces New GV Series Gantry Fluid Dispensing Robot with Vision; 21/05/2018 – Nordson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 27/04/2018 – Nordson EFD’s P-Jet SolderPlus Jet Valve Wins SMT China VISION Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – EXPECT TO GENERATE TOTAL COMPANY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN LOW SINGLE-DIGITS ON A FULL YEAR BASIS FOR FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Declares Third Quarter Dividend for Fiscal Year 2018; 30/05/2018 – Nordson ASYMTEK Receives Innovation and Vision Awards at NEPCON China; 03/04/2018 – New xQR41V Needle Valve from Nordson EFD is Next Generation Dispensing Technology; 13/03/2018 – New Solder Paste Jetting System from Nordson EFD Provides Fast, Repeatable Non-Contact Dispensing

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 23.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 1.41M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.39 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $305.50 million, up from 5.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.25. About 6.28 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 33.49% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPM) 52,945 MLN VS 50,984 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO SEES HIGHER FUEL PRICES AS `NEAR-TERM PROBLEM’; 15/04/2018 – American Airlines resumes flying over Russian airspace after one-day halt; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASM) 65,823 MLN VS 64,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – HIGHER FUEL PRICES LED TO A DECLINE IN YEAR-OVER-YEAR EARNINGS IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – AAL CONTINUES TO SEE FULL YEAR CASM EX ITEMS UP 2% IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q Pretax Margin Ex-Items 7.5% to 9.5%; 11/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Nearly 70 helped off American Airlines flight after smell of smoke; 02/05/2018 – National Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets

Since October 29, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. $535,301 worth of stock was bought by BENJAMIN JEFFREY D on Monday, November 19.

Among 24 analysts covering American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), 18 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. American Airlines Group had 103 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $50 target in Tuesday, October 16 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 16 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, June 1 by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, November 13 with “Equal-Weight”. JP Morgan downgraded American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) rating on Friday, September 15. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $53 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, November 29. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 10 report. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Friday, October 27 report. Imperial Capital maintained American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, October 16 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 61 investors sold AAL shares while 154 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 362.38 million shares or 1.18% less from 366.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ellington Management Grp Limited Com holds 0.8% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 72,100 shares. Park Avenue Secs accumulated 9,021 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 588,754 shares. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 2.27 million shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Hodges Capital Mgmt holds 1.4% or 459,269 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,829 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Markets Corporation reported 139,455 shares stake. Schwab Charles Investment Management holds 0.05% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 1.84M shares. Ohio-based Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Company has invested 0.12% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Moreover, Regions Finance has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Patten Inc owns 542 shares. Telemus Capital Lc holds 0.14% or 43,928 shares. The Texas-based E&G Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.48% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 669,259 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $9.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 470,347 shares to 456,235 shares, valued at $550.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.38M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.58M shares, and cut its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.25, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 19 investors sold NDSN shares while 70 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 1.88% less from 39.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parametric Assocs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 9,196 shares. Moreover, Copeland Capital Ltd Com has 0.95% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 113,372 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corp accumulated 0% or 5,509 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 361,218 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc has 78 shares. Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Davis R M invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company owns 3,701 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Art Advsrs Lc holds 7,300 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Co has invested 0% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Blackrock has invested 0.03% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Pdt Partners Lc has invested 0.41% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Trust Of Vermont stated it has 1,125 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Nordson had 46 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Barrington Research given on Monday, August 24. The stock of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) earned “Hold” rating by Gabelli on Friday, December 15. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 15 to “Overweight”. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 24. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, May 23 by Wells Fargo. As per Monday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform” on Wednesday, February 24. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, August 22 by Oppenheimer. SunTrust initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, November 3 report. The stock of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) earned “Hold” rating by Seaport Global on Tuesday, May 22.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.05 million activity. 2,983 shares were sold by PUMA MARY G, worth $433,848.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 6,319 shares to 162,904 shares, valued at $17.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 46,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,854 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK).