Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 15.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 4,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,514 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.67M, down from 26,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $141.4. About 920,880 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Discovery Inc Ser A (DISCA) by 50.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 11,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 34,268 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.10 million, up from 22,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Discovery Inc Ser A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $27.39. About 1.73M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 45.26% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 28/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO ZASLAV HAD 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $42.2M:FILING; 29/05/2018 – ITV, BBC Explore Deal to Buy UKTV Stake From Discovery -The Telegraph; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q ADJ OIBDA $697M, EST. $654.0M; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY EXECUTIVES START EARNINGS CALL; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Comm; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020; 19/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCA); 12/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.20, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 38 investors sold DISCA shares while 174 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 323.29 million shares or 4.70% more from 308.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 21,000 shares stake. Synovus Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 204 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd holds 0% or 17,431 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 252,807 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Reinhart Prtnrs owns 2.81% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 972,554 shares. Landscape Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 72,872 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Serv holds 9,797 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & Company invested in 256,213 shares. Cedar Hill Assocs Ltd Llc holds 1.52% or 227,897 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Mackenzie Corp reported 3.05M shares. 9,896 were accumulated by Castle Creek Arbitrage Ltd. Magnetar Fincl Lc holds 9,159 shares. Contrarius Invest Management Ltd reported 117,615 shares. Visionary Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 7,492 shares.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $12.90 million activity. Sims Savalle sold $46,994 worth of stock. 50,000 shares were sold by Wiedenfels Gunnar, worth $1.47 million. LOWE KENNETH W had sold 183,621 shares worth $4.70M. Perrette Jean-Briac sold 93,392 shares worth $2.91 million. $943,860 worth of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) shares were sold by Campbell Bruce.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17,921 shares to 8,122 shares, valued at $288,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,505 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 34.64% or $0.53 from last year’s $1.53 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 17.16 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.19% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,108 shares to 9,685 shares, valued at $11.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VWO) by 38,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 575,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Pulte Homes Inc (NYSE:PHM).

