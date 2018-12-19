Telemark Asset Management Llc increased Flir Systems (FLIR) stake by 260% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Telemark Asset Management Llc acquired 325,000 shares as Flir Systems (FLIR)’s stock declined 29.70%. The Telemark Asset Management Llc holds 450,000 shares with $27.66 million value, up from 125,000 last quarter. Flir Systems now has $5.98B valuation. The stock increased 3.03% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $43.24. About 505,459 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 4.63% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500.

Northern Cross Llc decreased Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) stake by 94.7% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Northern Cross Llc sold 7.13M shares as Bancolombia S.A. (CIB)’s stock rose 0.82%. The Northern Cross Llc holds 399,100 shares with $16.65M value, down from 7.53M last quarter. Bancolombia S.A. now has $33.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.31. About 73,482 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 4.05% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $8.08 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $62,950 was sold by DUCHENE TODD M. FRANK JEFFREY had sold 42,912 shares worth $2.67 million. 20,000 shares were sold by LEWIS EARL R, worth $1.25 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold FLIR shares while 150 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 117.89 million shares or 0.67% less from 118.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 526 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 12,750 shares. Argent Capital Ltd has 2.65% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 1.26 million shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has 0.07% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 25,698 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.02% or 1.06 million shares. Raymond James Na invested in 0.03% or 6,883 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Pennsylvania-based Stevens Capital Management LP has invested 0.19% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 41,085 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.04% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Norinchukin Savings Bank The reported 17,753 shares stake. 159,598 are held by American Century Cos Inc. Jennison Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 473,259 shares in its portfolio. 25,838 were accumulated by Quantum Capital Mngmt.

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) stake by 50,000 shares to 150,000 valued at $17.84 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced New Relic Inc stake by 80,000 shares and now owns 200,000 shares. Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) was reduced too.

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oversold Conditions For FLIR Systems (FLIR) – Nasdaq” on November 19, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “FLIR Systems (FLIR) Secures US Strategic Command UH-1N Replacement Contract – StreetInsider.com” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Flir Systems (FLIR) Down 0.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 21, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FLIR Systems’ CFO Carol Lowe to Present at Nasdaq Investor Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

More notable recent Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bancolombia: Growth In Retail Customers Is Diversifying SME Risk – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bancolombia: An Innovative And Undervalued South American Bank – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bancolombia: Favorable Economic Conditions May Provide Excess Returns – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2018. More interesting news about Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) CEO Juan Carlos Mora Uribe on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bancolombia: Deteriorating Fundamentals And Political Uncertainty Make Risk/Reward Unattractive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 29, 2018.

Analysts await Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 15.87% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CIB’s profit will be $913.88 million for 9.27 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Bancolombia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.47% EPS growth.