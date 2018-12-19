Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 2.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 7,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 324,929 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.09 million, up from 316,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 4.06 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST; 13/04/2018 – GILD BEGINS LARGER PHASE 2B STUDY COMBO TREATMENT W/SELONSERTIB; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 30/05/2018 – Gilead: Equator Study Achieves Primary Endpoint of ACR20 Response at Week 16; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 6.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 13,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 230,097 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.60 million, up from 216,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $55.77. About 1.03M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 2.75% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 20/04/2018 – mCig’s Subsidiary, Grow Contractors Inc., Announces it has Secured an Exclusive Management Contract in Sacramento, CA, Paving the Way to an Expanded Presence in the State; 17/04/2018 – Nucor Executive Vice Pres Jim Darsey to Retire; Craig Feldman to Be Promoted; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2021; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Adjusted Earnings Better Than 4Q, Comparable to Year-Ago; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF RAW MATERIALS, JAMES R. DARSEY, PLANS TO RETIRE ON JUNE 9, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q EPS $1.00-EPS $1.05; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JIM DARSEY TO RETIRE; CRAIG FELDMAN TO BE PROMOTED; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: TARIFF EXEMPTION EXTENSION EXTENDS CLIENT UNCERTAINTY; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Average Selling Prices Have Increased Each Month for All Steel Mill Product Groups Thus Far in 2018; 20/03/2018 – Nucor Employees Credit Union Selects OMNICOMMANDER For Website Design and Hosting

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $18.19 million activity.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19,367 shares to 187,899 shares, valued at $42.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 15,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,028 shares, and cut its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

