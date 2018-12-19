Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased Eastman Chem Co (EMN) stake by 10.07% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 20,538 shares as Eastman Chem Co (EMN)’s stock declined 24.97%. The Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 183,360 shares with $17.55 million value, down from 203,898 last quarter. Eastman Chem Co now has $9.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $70.46. About 856,656 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 20.52% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased Dover Corp. (DOV) stake by 3.74% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 7,720 shares as Dover Corp. (DOV)’s stock declined 8.57%. The Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc holds 198,769 shares with $17.60M value, down from 206,489 last quarter. Dover Corp. now has $10.48B valuation. The stock decreased 3.12% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $71.64. About 744,332 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 0.18% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 18/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Autopsy Results Regarding Deaths in Dover; 12/04/2018 – Dover Microsystems Brings Secure Silicon IP to DesignShare; 26/03/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy Separation On Track for Completion in Early May; 22/05/2018 – DOVER CORP. ENTERED PACT WITH GOLDMAN FOR $700M STK BUYBACK; 27/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Two Men Convicted Of Dover Murder After Week-Long Trial; 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting; 20/03/2018 – DOVER NAMES RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT, CEO; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB-‘ Rtg To CHF-Dover, LLC 2018A&B Rev Bds; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dover, DE’s Water and Sewer Revs at ‘AA+’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover

Since October 23, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $164,580 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $164,580 was sold by WINSTON MARY A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.26, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold DOV shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 129.10 million shares or 1.90% less from 131.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Salem Counselors stated it has 0.06% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). New York-based Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Wetherby Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 3,458 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 100 shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Com reported 60 shares. First In reported 79 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 2.38 million shares. Moreover, Swiss Bancorporation has 0.05% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 5,267 were reported by Peapack Gladstone Finance Corporation. Fort Ltd Partnership reported 11,229 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Oakworth holds 0.01% or 314 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 253,281 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 806,499 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. United Serv Automobile Association owns 179,927 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Dover (NYSE:DOV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Dover had 17 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, September 26, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 20. As per Wednesday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Wednesday, September 12, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Friday, September 28 by Deutsche Bank. The company was upgraded on Friday, September 7 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 30. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of DOV in report on Tuesday, December 18 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) on Friday, October 19 with “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 15.04% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.13 per share. DOV’s profit will be $190.23 million for 13.78 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. EMN’s profit will be $229.66M for 10.74 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.91% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Eastman Chemical had 10 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, October 29 by Nomura. The stock of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, October 29. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, October 5 report. As per Friday, October 12, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, October 29. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $94 target in Thursday, October 11 report. The stock of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Monday, October 29. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, October 15 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, July 31.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) stake by 32,035 shares to 199,692 valued at $12.11M in 2018Q3. It also upped Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) stake by 203,351 shares and now owns 503,942 shares. Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 48 investors sold EMN shares while 221 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.12 million shares or 2.12% less from 113.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia owns 29,203 shares. Mirae Asset Limited accumulated 10,911 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 14,785 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Department invested 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Koshinski Asset Mgmt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 13,197 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.3% or 262,150 shares in its portfolio. Hl Svcs Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 16,300 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 12,736 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Telos Cap Mgmt invested in 26,996 shares. Of Vermont owns 236 shares. Savings Bank Of The West has 0.09% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 8,026 shares. Usa Portformulas Corp has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Swiss Bank holds 455,738 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Paloma Prns invested 0.05% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 11,594 shares.

