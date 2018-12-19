Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nxstage Medical Inc (NXTM) by 9.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 126,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.02% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.69M, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Nxstage Medical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 457,985 shares traded. Nxstage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) has risen 12.62% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.62% the S&P500.

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased its stake in Athenahealth Inc (ATHN) by 57.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd bought 11,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,138 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.16 million, up from 19,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Athenahealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $131.05. About 393,419 shares traded. athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) has declined 2.25% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHN News: 07/05/2018 – BREAKING: Elliott makes all-cash offer for Athenahealth for $155-$160 per share – sources (via @DavidFaber); 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Paul Singer’s Elliott to make all-cash offer for Athenahealth of $155-$160 a share; 26/04/2018 – ATHENAHEALTH REAFFIRMS FY 2018 FINL OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT PREPARING ACQUISITION OFFER FOR ATHENAHEALTH INC ATHN.O AT BETWEEN $155 AND $160 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – Athenahealth: Lazard and Centerview Partners Have Been Retained as Fincl Advisors to Assist the Bd in This Analysis; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Paul Singer’s Elliott to make all-cash offer for Athenahealth of $155-$160 a share; 24/05/2018 – Elliott Says Athenahealth Reached Out in Response to Deal Offer; 07/05/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT- PROPOSES TO ACQUIRE ATHENAHEALTH FOR $160 PER SHARE IN CASH; 07/05/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – AS A NEXT STEP, WOULD WELCOME OPPORTUNITY TO DISCUSS PROPOSAL WITH ATHENAHEALTH BOARD; 07/05/2018 – ELLIOTT – BELIEVES IT CAN COMPLETE CONFIRMATORY DUE DILIGENCE IN ABOUT 3 WEEKS IF PROVIDED ”APPROPRIATE ACCESS” TO MANAGEMENT & INFORMATION

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aetna Inc New (NYSE:AET) by 105,567 shares to 241,860 shares, valued at $49.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 123,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 318,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT).

Among 9 analysts covering NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. NxStage Medical had 19 analyst reports since November 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Craig Hallum given on Thursday, April 5. Canaccord Genuity maintained Nxstage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) on Tuesday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, August 8 by Jefferies. BTIG Research initiated the shares of NXTM in report on Friday, December 18 with “Buy” rating. Craig Hallum downgraded Nxstage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) on Monday, August 7 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, August 7 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Monday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. On Monday, October 16 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 31. Sterne Agee CRT initiated the shares of NXTM in report on Friday, December 11 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Nxstage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Buyout Bid Overshadows NxStage Medical’s Losses – The Motley Fool” on August 07, 2017, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will NxStage Medical (NXTM) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on November 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – October 8, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on October 08, 2018. More interesting news about Nxstage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Nx2me Connected Health® Improves Home Hemodialysis Retention – GuruFocus.com” published on December 07, 2017 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why NxStage Medical, Inc. Is Skyrocketing Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 07, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 18 investors sold NXTM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.14 million shares or 1.80% less from 48.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 4,395 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Capstone Invest Limited Liability Corp invested in 156,137 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Blackrock accumulated 0.01% or 5.34 million shares. 7,326 are held by Prudential Fin. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited invested in 0% or 27,572 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability reported 253,702 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nxstage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM). The Switzerland-based Swiss Bancshares has invested 0% in Nxstage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM). Voya Invest Limited Liability Com, Georgia-based fund reported 25,939 shares. 53,600 are held by Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation. Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Nxstage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) for 25,747 shares. Goldman Sachs accumulated 831,185 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Schwab Charles Inv Mgmt Inc owns 362,827 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Highvista Strategies owns 168,403 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio.

Among 31 analysts covering athenaHealth (NASDAQ:ATHN), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. athenaHealth had 117 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Monday, October 23. The rating was upgraded by First Analysis to “Hold” on Monday, October 23. The stock of athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, November 12. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, June 19 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) on Thursday, July 13 with “Hold” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded the shares of ATHN in report on Tuesday, June 13 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, November 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, May 30 by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, October 23 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, February 2.

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22 billion and $505.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 70,860 shares to 91,890 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 30,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,786 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems In (NYSE:WMS).

More notable recent athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Spread Performance – 16 December 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cantor sees 23% upside in CVS Health in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Elliott Management backs away from athenahealth bid; shares down 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2018. More interesting news about athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for November 9, 2018 : ATHN, GNC, MRT – Nasdaq” published on November 09, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Bargains? Play 5 Stocks With Rising P/E Instead – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.