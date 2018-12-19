Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 21.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 795,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 46.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.86M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.52M, down from 3.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.51. About 6.59M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 33.57% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.57% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Automatc Data Proc (ADP) by 22.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 2,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.84 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Automatc Data Proc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $133.15. About 1.15 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019

Among 40 analysts covering Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS), 25 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Oasis Petroleum Inc. had 182 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Williams Capital Group given on Tuesday, December 12. Credit Suisse initiated Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) rating on Wednesday, October 28. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $12 target. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral” on Wednesday, December 21. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, September 25. Williams Capital Group downgraded the shares of OAS in report on Tuesday, January 3 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 29 by Williams Capital Group. Susquehanna maintained the shares of OAS in report on Thursday, April 19 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 30 by Williams Capital Group. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Sunday, November 25. Williams Capital Group upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 18 report.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $241,200 activity.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $596.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wildhorse Resource Dev Corp by 1.03M shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $46.23M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.12 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.12 per share. OAS’s profit will be $38.24M for 11.48 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.32, from 1.44 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 28 investors sold OAS shares while 77 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 279.87 million shares or 3.73% more from 269.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Westpac Corp accumulated 0% or 500,939 shares. Regions Fin Corp holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 0% or 10,920 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 13,697 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.1% or 40,000 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 2.90M shares. Lpl Lc holds 0% or 10,198 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 3,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability reported 385 shares. Principal Group Inc holds 1.84 million shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Cypress Management Llc (Wy) has invested 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Broadview Advsr Limited Liability invested in 321,475 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Dsam Partners (London) Limited owns 250,000 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).

Another recent and important Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) news was published by Fool.com which published an article titled: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Pummeled Today – Motley Fool” on November 20, 2018.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase&Company (NYSE:JPM) by 7,625 shares to 454,072 shares, valued at $51.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) by 14,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,333 shares, and cut its stake in C A E Inc (NYSE:CAE).

Among 22 analysts covering Automatic Data (NASDAQ:ADP), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Automatic Data had 76 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, February 4 by RBC Capital Markets. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of ADP in report on Friday, December 16 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, January 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, July 18 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 17. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, June 6. On Tuesday, November 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, June 13. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ADP in report on Friday, November 3 with “Outperform” rating.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $32.46 million activity. Another trade for 10,946 shares valued at $1.58M was sold by O’Brien Dermot J. $901,811 worth of stock was sold by Black Maria on Friday, August 31. Albinson Brock sold $482,851 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Friday, August 31. $1.20 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Siegmund Jan. Another trade for 2,334 shares valued at $337,896 was sold by Bonarti Michael A. Sackman Stuart sold 1,197 shares worth $172,886.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 50 investors sold ADP shares while 461 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 332.04 million shares or 0.51% less from 333.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Hilltop has 0.13% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 4,042 shares. 4,960 were reported by Wagner Bowman Mgmt. Ghp Invest Inc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 27,125 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust has invested 0.13% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Clark Cap Mngmt Grp has 4,208 shares. Fil holds 186,197 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins holds 0.78% or 4.15 million shares. Manchester Capital Management Lc accumulated 0.02% or 1,014 shares. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo invested in 18,137 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Reilly Fin Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Pacifica Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.29% or 3,660 shares in its portfolio. 31,942 are owned by Page Arthur B. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.62 million shares. Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt Incorporated has 29,298 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.21% or 716,098 shares.