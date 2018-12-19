Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 8.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 36,791 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 460,815 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.42M, up from 424,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $44.56. About 8.89M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F

Akanthos Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ocwen Finl Corp (OCN) by 37.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akanthos Capital Management Llc sold 404,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 662,853 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.61 million, down from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akanthos Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ocwen Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.44. About 332,283 shares traded. Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) has declined 44.16% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical OCN News: 25/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2018-2; 26/04/2018 – Paul Muolo: Under Mulvaney, the CFPB decides not to file any charges against Ocwen vendor Altisource:; 19/04/2018 – OCWEN FINL NAMES GLEN MESSINA PRESIDENT & CEO; 19/04/2018 – OCWEN FINANCIAL – GLEN A. MESSINA WILL ALSO BE APPOINTED AS A MEMBER OF CO’S BOARD; 23/03/2018 – OCWEN FINANCIAL SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO AN ADDITIONAL AGREEMENT TO RESOLVE REGULATORY ACTION BROUGHT BY MASSACHUSETTS – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 09/04/2018 – Ocwen Financial Voluntarily Pays Down $25M of Term Loan, Now Has About $269.1M Outstanding Under Loan; 02/05/2018 – OCWEN 1Q EPS 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C (2 EST.); 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Ocwen’s Notes on Criteria Change; 08/05/2018 – PHH Corp: Special Meeting of Holders Scheduled for June 11 to Approve Merger With Ocwen

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.78, from 1.76 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 17 investors sold OCN shares while 31 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 61.55 million shares or 7.52% less from 66.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has invested 0% in Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN). Prudential Fincl Incorporated owns 10,061 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Saba Management LP stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN). 27,222 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 7,493 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 175 shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Com reported 628,609 shares. Systematic Mgmt LP reported 0.03% in Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN). Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 2,551 shares. 102,356 were accumulated by Jane Street Group Limited Company. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 3,000 shares or 0% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0% in Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN). Group Incorporated One Trading LP has invested 0.05% in Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN).

Among 11 analysts covering Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 9% are positive. Ocwen Financial had 26 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Compass Point upgraded Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) rating on Monday, April 24. Compass Point has “Buy” rating and $3.50 target. Piper Jaffray maintained Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) on Wednesday, February 28 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Strong-Buy” rating by Vetr given on Wednesday, September 2. The firm has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Monday, August 14. The stock of Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) earned “Buy” rating by Compass Point on Wednesday, September 14. The stock of Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) earned “Hold” rating by Vetr on Tuesday, September 8. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 29 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, October 25 by PiperJaffray. Zacks downgraded Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) on Thursday, August 6 to “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, July 31 by Sterne Agee CRT.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 25,358 shares to 26,491 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petrochina Co Ltd (NYSE:PTR) by 4,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,484 shares, and cut its stake in Qorvo Inc.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 9. Bernstein maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, June 29 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Monday, February 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Friday, December 14. Robert W. Baird initiated Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, November 29. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $5300 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, June 14. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, August 17. Oppenheimer upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 21 report. Argus Research maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Friday, November 17 with “Buy” rating.

