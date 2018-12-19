On December 18-19 analysts noticed Litecoin Plus (LCP) fall by -6.66%

Litecoin Plus (LCP) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.00323794750000001 or -6.66% trading at $0.045407452. According to Top Crypto Experts, Litecoin Plus (LCP) eyes $0.0499481972 target on the road to $0.0962836120961121. LCP last traded at Cryptopia exchange. It had high of $0.0495596435 and low of $0.043045655 for December 18-19. The open was $0.0486453995.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is up 34.66% in the last 30 days from $0.03372 per coin. Its up 13.07% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.04016 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago LCP traded at $0.2497. LCP has 2.13 million coins mined giving it $96,575 market cap. Litecoin Plus maximum coins available are 4.00 million. LCP uses Scrypt algorithm and PoW/PoS proof type. It was started on 08/09/2017.

Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.