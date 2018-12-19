On December 18-19 The Crypto coin Hi Mutual Society (HMC) fell in value over -0.99%

Hi Mutual Society (HMC) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-7.62304000000002E-05 or -0.99% trading at $0.0076611552. According to Cryptocoin Experts, Hi Mutual Society (HMC) eyes $0.00842727072 target on the road to $0.0186862082399501. HMC last traded at OKEX exchange. It had high of $0.008004192 and low of $0.00762304 for December 18-19. The open was $0.0077373856.

Hi Mutual Society (HMC) is down -24.52% in the last 30 days from $0.01015 per coin. Its down -44.44% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.01379 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago HMC traded at $0.03738. HMC has 1000.00M coins mined giving it $7.66 million market cap. Hi Mutual Society maximum coins available are 1000.00 million. HMC uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 01/01/2018.

Hi Mutual Society (HMS) is a blockchain project developed and operated by Qfund, the largest online crowdfunding platform in Asia. HMS intends to build up a decentralized Mutual Society using blockchain technology and deliver relevant services in the healthcare and insurance industries. On the insurance industry, the HMS aims to introduce digital currencies systems to eliminate the inflation risk and store the sensitive data collected during the insurance period on the blockchain, keeping it safe from external attacks. Regarding the healthcare system, the HMS team plans to mitigate the long payout period and high reject rate by implementing the smart contract feature to improve the system efficiency.

The HMS token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform.