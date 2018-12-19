On December 18-19 The Crypto coin Iungo (ING) increased in value over 10.07%

Iungo (ING) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $0.00047196 or 10.07% trading at $0.005160096. According to International Crypto Analysts, Iungo (ING) eyes $0.0056761056 target on the road to $0.012719094062034. ING last traded at Kucoin exchange. It had high of $0.005694984 and low of $0.004279104 for December 18-19. The open was $0.004688136.

Iungo (ING) is down -28.47% in the last 30 days from $0.007214 per coin. Its down -75.12% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.02074 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago ING traded at $0.08232. ING has 62.55M coins mined giving it $322,783 market cap. Iungo maximum coins available are 100.00M. ING uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 21/09/2017.

Iungo is an open-source platform that enables anyone to become a local internet provider in the global WiFi network. The network will rely on the existing physical Internet infrastructures to carry the end-user traffic and will enable the network members to contribute by installing Wi-Fi access points on ther premises. Moreover, the platform will feature end-user identification, authentication and billing systems.

The Iungo token (ING) will be used to reward the local internet providers.