Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Upped Thor Inds (THO) Position; Koss (KOSS) Has 2.67 Sentiment

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased Thor Inds Inc (THO) stake by 289.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired 7,626 shares as Thor Inds Inc (THO)’s stock declined 40.60%. The Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 10,262 shares with $859,000 value, up from 2,636 last quarter. Thor Inds Inc now has $2.91B valuation. The stock increased 6.52% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.07. About 874,364 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 61.66% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.66% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project

Koss Corp (KOSS) investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 2.24, from 0.43 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 8 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 3 reduced and sold their equity positions in Koss Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 786,840 shares, up from 671,454 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Koss Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 4 New Position: 4.

The stock decreased 3.63% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.86. About 21,465 shares traded or 115.10% up from the average. Koss Corporation (KOSS) has risen 18.29% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.29% the S&P500.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.77 million. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products through national retailers, distributors, audio specialty stores, the Internet, direct mail catalogs, regional department store chains, discount department stores, grocery stores, electronics retailers, military exchanges, and prisons under the Koss name, as well as private label.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Koss Corporation for 229,869 shares. Thompson Davis & Co. Inc. owns 44,592 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Bank Usa has 0.03% invested in the company for 79,661 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 19,559 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 51 investors sold THO shares while 125 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 1.20% less from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Iowa-based Dubuque Commercial Bank And Tru Com has invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Captrust Fincl Advsrs owns 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 450 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 82,988 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Laurel Grove Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.77% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Company invested in 16 shares. Cyrus Capital Prns LP accumulated 10,453 shares. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 1.03M shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 60,457 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Vident Advisory Ltd Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 38,415 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has invested 0.15% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Hgk Asset Management holds 0.11% or 7,399 shares in its portfolio. American Century Companies has 0.08% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Schroder Management Group reported 375,882 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd has 228,831 shares.

Since October 9, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $56,798 activity. SUWINSKI JAN bought $116,390 worth of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) on Monday, December 10. On Tuesday, December 11 the insider KOSOWSKY J ALLEN bought $118,340. $408,700 worth of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) shares were bought by ZIEMER JAMES L. 5,028 shares were sold by ORTHWEIN PETER BUSCH, worth $350,114.

Among 3 analysts covering Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thor Industries had 4 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 10 by Sidoti. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 21 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 27 by SunTrust. The stock of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, October 4.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) stake by 26,907 shares to 7,362 valued at $1.23M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 31,624 shares and now owns 40,092 shares. Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) was reduced too.