Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 753.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 416,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 471,448 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $52.71 million, up from 55,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $111.65. About 2.14M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 5.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 813,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.28 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $684.82M, down from 14.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $46.76. About 13.98M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 25/04/2018 – TechCrunch EU: Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a `brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 25/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader Again in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 19/04/2018 – WANdisco Fusion 2.11 now certified to run on Cloudera 5; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES, EST. 10.30B; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Capwealth Advsrs Lc reported 75,148 shares stake. Broderick Brian C reported 32,615 shares. 3,527 are held by Convergence Investment Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company. 49,643 were reported by Hills Bancorp Tru. Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.62% or 375,227 shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 15,461 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Prio Wealth Partnership invested 1.44% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mufg Americas Holdg stated it has 209,278 shares. Peapack Gladstone holds 299,222 shares. Enterprise Financial Service Corp reported 4.51% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Personal Advisors Corp owns 80,659 shares. The Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Limited Liability has invested 4.46% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Stock Yards Bank & Trust And Tru Com has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 10,002 were reported by Page Arthur B. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 47,722 shares.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $307.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,918 shares to 5,824 shares, valued at $958,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 1,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 511 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Among 24 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 81 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 28 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy” on Monday, February 12. The company was initiated on Tuesday, July 21 by Sterne Agee CRT. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 19 by Citigroup. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, August 10. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, October 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 23 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, February 14. Macquarie Research maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Friday, September 28 with “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will PepsiCo’s New CEO Radically Alter Its Strategy? – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP), Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Today’s Pickup: “The last thing I need is more data. I need more information,” Trucking Exec Tells Vendors – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Acquires SodaStream, Expands Beverage Portfolio – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PEP, CRUS, THO – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Moves -0.99%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $22.66 million activity. Narasimhan Laxman sold $587,364 worth of stock. $1.29M worth of stock was sold by Yawman David on Tuesday, October 16. 20,074 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares with value of $2.26M were sold by Spanos Mike.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Guardian Advsrs Lp holds 1.05% or 158,057 shares. 20,225 were accumulated by Private Wealth Prns. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Lc has 0.02% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Vestor Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,015 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Foundation accumulated 28,230 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Pinnacle Partners Incorporated holds 78,396 shares. Washington Bank & Trust holds 0.29% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 38,202 shares. Barnett And reported 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fort Lp accumulated 28,393 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated has 0.54% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 122,200 shares. Eagle Cap Limited Co holds 4.25% or 24.01M shares. Maryland Cap Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Private Ocean Ltd Co has 4,239 shares. City Hldgs Communications invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).