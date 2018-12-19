Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 33.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 37,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,228 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.29 million, down from 110,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.8. About 717,754 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 39.53% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.53% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S CORP – DESIGNATED MICHAEL S. CRIMMINS TO SERVE ON INTERIM BASIS AS CO’S PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Encompass Health; 30/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL EXPANDS DIGITAL REACH WITH ROBUSTWEALTH PURCHASE; 16/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC SAYS AS OF MARCH 31, AUM BY ASSET MANAGER WERE $423.8 BILLION FOR PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO – FOR FISCAL 2018, PFG TIGHTENS ITS FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH TO A RANGE OF 9% TO 11%; 06/04/2018 – REG-Principal Financial Group Funding LLC FRN Variable Rate Fix; 18/04/2018 – Principal Recommends Shareholders Reject Second Round of Mini-Tender Offers by Baker Mills LLC; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 24/04/2018 – Guaranteed income streams can increase retirement confidence; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s, Which Continues to Search for Successor to CFO, Designates Controller Michael S. Crimmins as Principal Financial Officer

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 14.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.34M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $110.72. About 3.86 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 45 investors sold PFG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 195.85 million shares or 1.17% more from 193.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mariner Limited Liability accumulated 5,320 shares. Nordea has 0.1% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 1,074 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 1,068 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Wealthcare Capital Lc holds 0% or 25 shares. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated owns 2.84 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited has 3,799 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 491,016 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System. Iowa Retail Bank has 92,714 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 192,184 shares. Barclays Public Lc has invested 0.02% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Holderness Invs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 10,470 shares. Regions Finance Corp holds 4,207 shares.

Among 18 analysts covering Principal Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:PFG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive.

Analysts await Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PFG’s profit will be $410.43M for 7.72 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Principal Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.17% negative EPS growth.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 sales for $1.06 million activity. 1,700 shares were sold by Friedrich Amy Christine, worth $103,700 on Friday, October 5. The insider GELATT DANIEL bought $1.20M.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mb Financial Inc New (NASDAQ:MBFI) by 11,380 shares to 223,219 shares, valued at $10.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 2,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB).

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.82 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd owns 165,900 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Twin Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Telos Capital Mngmt owns 0.95% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 24,350 shares. Amica Mutual holds 0.91% or 71,862 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Johnson Investment Counsel reported 482,432 shares. Schafer Cullen Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 1.22M shares. 9,936 were accumulated by Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc). Pointstate Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 231,258 shares. Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And Communication invested 1.41% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moody National Bank Division holds 0.44% or 142,566 shares. Country Club Company Na stated it has 1.21% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Tiemann Inv Advsr Limited Com accumulated 6,727 shares. Colonial Advisors invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Co owns 6,827 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $2.40 earnings per share, up 228.77% or $1.67 from last year’s $0.73 per share. CVX’s profit will be $4.59B for 11.53 P/E if the $2.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.74% EPS growth.

