Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 27.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 36,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,527 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.74M, down from 132,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $182.52. About 541,059 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 25.49% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 92.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 13,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.31M, up from 15,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $33.42. About 64.54M shares traded or 97.21% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micron Technology Stock Bulls Have a Trade War Advantage – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Micron Technology Q1 Earnings Preview (NASDAQ: MU) – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 15, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Micron: The Latest On Margins – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Micron’s Guidance Implications – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street rises ahead of Fed interest rate decision – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $474.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 76,830 shares to 18,298 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,896 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Among 45 analysts covering Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), 32 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Micron Technology Inc. had 279 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, September 7. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, May 31 by Robert W. Baird. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Thursday, March 8. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $65 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Monday, September 11 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, October 19. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, October 2. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, November 27 by UBS. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, May 22. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 11 report. Argus Research maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Thursday, December 24. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $22.0 target.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $7.60 million activity. Shares for $2.20 million were sold by Thorsen Steven L. JR.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 93 investors sold MU shares while 253 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 767.36 million shares or 3.16% less from 792.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Management invested in 2.68M shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 11,553 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability Corp reported 87,672 shares stake. Everence Management, a Indiana-based fund reported 24,852 shares. Iron Fin Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 7,260 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has 0.23% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1.15M shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 146,183 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 150 shares. 181,815 are owned by Marco Invest Management Llc. 986 are held by Captrust Advisors. Glenview Commercial Bank Trust Dept accumulated 24,900 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Corporation owns 193,772 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. South Dakota Council owns 54,900 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Advsrs Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is BlackBerry Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on December 04, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 11, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Dollar Tree, Goldman Sachs, Palo Alto Networks, Sony, Under Armour and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts Largely Bullish On Palo Alto (NYSE:PANW) After Q1 Print – Benzinga” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Palo Alto Networks Inc. Stock Fell 18.7% in October – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 12, 2018.

Among 54 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 43 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Palo Alto Networks had 239 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 7, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) earned “Buy” rating by Wunderlich on Tuesday, April 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, August 31. Evercore initiated Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) rating on Tuesday, December 15. Evercore has “Buy” rating and $215 target. Morgan Stanley downgraded Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Wednesday, March 1 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, April 30 by Gabelli. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, November 26 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 27 by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, October 13 with “Hold”.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 165.00% or $0.66 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. PANW’s profit will be $24.67M for 175.50 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,700.00% EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 23 sales for $92.37 million activity. 28,814 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares with value of $6.29M were sold by Anderson Mark. ZUK NIR had sold 30,000 shares worth $7.04M on Friday, September 14. Bonanno Kathleen also sold $229,021 worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares. $402,788 worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares were sold by MERESMAN STANLEY J. Shares for $7.37M were sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 4,507 shares to 77,763 shares, valued at $12.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 20,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (EEM).