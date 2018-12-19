Panagora Asset Management Inc increased Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) stake by 4.11% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Panagora Asset Management Inc acquired 2,306 shares as Microstrategy Inc (MSTR)’s stock declined 13.03%. The Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 58,416 shares with $8.21M value, up from 56,110 last quarter. Microstrategy Inc now has $1.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.19. About 28,383 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has declined 4.74% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in MicroStrategy; 21/04/2018 – DJ MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSTR); 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 02/04/2018 Kasasa Reimagines Its Insight Analytics Platform with MicroStrategy to Simplify Business Intelligence for Community Banking; 10/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Receives Highest Product Scores in 3 of 5 Use Cases in Gartner 2018 Critical Capabilities Report; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q REV. $123.0M, EST. $120.0M; 10/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Further Transforms Visual Data Discovery with MicroStrategy 10.11™; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure

Among 3 analysts covering EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. EnPro Industries had 3 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, November 1 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 6 report. See EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) latest ratings:

01/11/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $90 New Target: $74 Maintain

06/08/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $100 New Target: $90 Maintain

12/07/2018 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $92 Initiates Coverage On

More notable recent EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “What Do You Feed a Bunny Portfolio? – GuruFocus.com” on December 11, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Fairbanks Morse Powering U.S. Coast Guard Vessel OPC #2 – Business Wire” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “EnPro: Focused On The Long Term – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2018. More interesting news about EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EnPro: Why We Went Long – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EnPro Industries’ (NPO) CEO Steve Macadam on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2018.

The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $60.41. About 34,872 shares traded. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 27.60% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H

Since August 23, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $37,814 activity. The insider Rickers Jon D. sold 500 shares worth $37,814.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EnPro Industries, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 19.01 million shares or 7.52% less from 20.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 7,013 shares in its portfolio. First Advsrs Lp reported 43,441 shares. Gabelli And Company Invest Advisers stated it has 3,800 shares. 169,254 were accumulated by Principal Financial Grp. Comerica National Bank & Trust has 20,328 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 19,400 were reported by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. Cap Associate New York holds 0.45% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 5,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 654,514 shares. Dean Mngmt stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Regions Fincl owns 20 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 0.01% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Voya Management Ltd owns 473,555 shares. Horrell Cap Mgmt reported 0.14% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Pub Sector Pension Board accumulated 33,701 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. The companyÂ’s Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; heavy-duty truck wheel-end component systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals for semiconductor manufacturing; and polytetrafluoroethylene products. It has a 16.11 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s products are used in the chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

More notable recent MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Commit To Purchase MicroStrategy At $110, Earn 6.7% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Leading Spanish Brewer Estrella Galicia Taps Amazon Alexa and MicroStrategy to Improve Operational Efficiencies with AI – Business Wire” published on November 27, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Harvard Business Review Analytic Services Study Reveals That Organizations Are Not Prepared for a Data-Driven Future – Business Wire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MicroStrategy: Can’t Survive In A Competitive World – Seeking Alpha” published on January 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MicroStrategy Q4 2017 Results: Some Small Positives – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold MSTR shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 8.01 million shares or 0.78% less from 8.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Guggenheim Ltd owns 5,046 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Us Bank & Trust De accumulated 131 shares or 0% of the stock. Jbf Capital Inc holds 0.03% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) or 1,650 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp, a Florida-based fund reported 1,821 shares. Invesco owns 124,121 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 8,640 were accumulated by Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Com. Spark Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 45,500 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Schwab Charles Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 60,389 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 153,467 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ascend Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.37% or 52,258 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 152,779 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt LP holds 99,294 shares. 1,657 were reported by Ubs Asset Americas.

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased Health Insurance Innovatio (NASDAQ:HIIQ) stake by 52,654 shares to 506 valued at $31,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) stake by 134,893 shares and now owns 125,368 shares. Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) was reduced too.