Among 8 analysts covering Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Canadian Pacific had 10 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) rating on Friday, October 5. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $245 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 1 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, December 3. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by Seaport Global with “Buy” on Friday, June 22. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, July 19 report. The company was maintained on Friday, October 5 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Monday, October 8, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Friday, October 5 by Citigroup. As per Thursday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. See Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) latest ratings:

03/12/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $245 New Target: $248 Maintain

08/10/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $207 New Target: $247 Maintain

05/10/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $214 New Target: $245 Maintain

05/10/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $295 New Target: $305 Maintain

05/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $242 New Target: $260 Maintain

01/10/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $213 New Target: $233 Maintain

31/07/2018 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $205 New Target: $215 Maintain

19/07/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $210 New Target: $216 Maintain

19/07/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $200 New Target: $207 Maintain

22/06/2018 Broker: Seaport Global Rating: Buy New Target: $205.0000 Maintain

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 897.39% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Paragon Capital Management Llc acquired 171,957 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock rose 1.97%. The Paragon Capital Management Llc holds 191,119 shares with $9.04B value, up from 19,162 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $216.17B valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 9.00M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 04/05/2018 – Investor Intel: Lithium’s not so secret untapped supply; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 100 points at the open with Intel leading the gains; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Justice Deptartment hands over document to House Intel panel; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FULL-YEAR CAPITAL SPENDING $14.5 BLN, +/- $500 MLN; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO BA1, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 28/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigating potential age discrimination in Intel’s 2016 cuts

The stock increased 1.25% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $185.09. About 167,241 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 7.44% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 07/03/2018 CANADIAN PACIFIC – WHILE “EXTREME WEATHER” TOOK ITS TOLL ON SUPPLY CHAIN THROUGH MUCH OF FEB., CO’S NETWORK IS NOW STARTING TO RECOVER; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Raises Dividend to C$0.65; 25/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – TO DATE, NO NOTICE OF WORK STOPPAGE HAS BEEN ISSUED; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific profit declines after tough winter weather; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Continues to Work Closely With TCRC and Made Significant Movement in Bargaining; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN OILSEED CRUSHERS FORCED TO CURB PRODUCTION DUE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY STRIKE – CANADIAN OILSEED PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION; 10/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER SHARE; 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Teamsters Vote to Authorize Strike; 30/05/2018 – Teamsters members go on strike at Canadian Pacific; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel: ‘Positive Result’ for Employees, Canadian Economy

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $26.59 billion. The firm transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and Sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machinery, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, crude, and metals and minerals, as well as forest and industrial, and consumer products. It has a 14.86 P/E ratio. It also transports intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers that can be transported by train, ship, and truck, as well as in domestic containers and trailers that can be moved by train and truck.

Among 24 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 7 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Intel had 33 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, October 1 by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by DZ Bank to “Buy” on Tuesday, July 31. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 27. As per Monday, October 22, the company rating was upgraded by Nomura. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Wells Fargo. The company was downgraded on Monday, August 6 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 26 with “Outperform”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of INTC in report on Thursday, July 5 with “Overweight” rating. Summit Insights Group downgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, July 27 to “Hold” rating. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Qv Investors holds 420,283 shares. Rmb Management Lc owns 0.02% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 14,601 shares. American Registered Investment Advisor reported 0.94% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Graham Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.04% or 36,785 shares. Dock Street Asset stated it has 16,047 shares. Moreno Evelyn V owns 215,228 shares. Gm Advisory Group has 9,545 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Co Of America holds 0.1% or 13,041 shares. Stearns Finance Service Group invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Eii Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.07% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Carroll Financial Assocs Incorporated accumulated 23,716 shares. Usa Portformulas holds 3.66% or 291,019 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru Communication stated it has 0.51% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Insight 2811, a Michigan-based fund reported 9,374 shares. Delaware-based Lau Assoc has invested 4.29% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 6 sales for $313,856 activity. Shares for $295,945 were sold by McBride Kevin Thomas. SWAN ROBERT HOLMES had bought 5,117 shares worth $247,155. Rodgers Steven Ralph sold $116,028 worth of stock or 2,213 shares. The insider Shenoy Navin sold $226,100.

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased Ishares Total Us Stock (ITOT) stake by 48,265 shares to 71,264 valued at $4.75 billion in 2018Q3. It also reduced Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 9,675 shares and now owns 62,931 shares. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was reduced too.