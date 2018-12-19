Legacy Reserves Inc (NASDAQ:LGCY) had an increase of 48.99% in short interest. LGCY’s SI was 1.64M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 48.99% from 1.10 million shares previously. With 546,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Legacy Reserves Inc (NASDAQ:LGCY)’s short sellers to cover LGCY’s short positions. The SI to Legacy Reserves Inc’s float is 3.08%. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.35. About 545,755 shares traded. Legacy Reserves Inc. (NASDAQ:LGCY) has risen 33.82% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LGCY News: 02/05/2018 – Legacy Reserves 1Q EPS 78c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Legacy Reserves LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LGCY); 02/05/2018 – Legacy Reserves 1Q Net $64.4M; 09/03/2018 LEGACY RESERVES LP LGCY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1.50 FROM $1.40; 02/05/2018 – Legacy Reserves 1Q Rev $137.5M; 26/03/2018 – LEGACY RESERVES LP, GP TO BECOME UNITS OF LEGACY RESERVES INC; 26/03/2018 – LEGACY RESERVES INC. TO BUY THE GENERAL PARTNER, BE SOLE MEMBER; 26/03/2018 – Legacy Reserves LP Announces Corporate Transition and Conference Call to Discuss Transaction; 03/04/2018 – Legacy Reserves LP Announces Participation at Upcoming IPAA 2018 OGIS New York Conference; 26/03/2018 – LEGACY RESERVES LP – EXECUTES DEFINITIVE DOCUMENTATION TO EFFECTUATE ITS CORPORATE TRANSITION TO LEGACY RESERVES INC, REFERRED TO AS “NEW LEGACY”

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased Fedex Corp. (FDX) stake by 18% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 8,693 shares as Fedex Corp. (FDX)’s stock declined 22.66%. The Paragon Capital Management Llc holds 39,597 shares with $9.54 billion value, down from 48,290 last quarter. Fedex Corp. now has $44.36B valuation. The stock decreased 9.01% or $16.67 during the last trading session, reaching $168.34. About 9.58 million shares traded or 392.16% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $3.72, Not $2.30; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Office Expands, Will Add 500 New Locations in Walmart Stores Nationwide; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CFO: 4TH QTR OPERATING PROFIT TO RISE IN ALL SEGMENTS; 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PLACED A RESERVATION FOR 20 TESLA SEMI TRUCKS. FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 2.06, from 2.09 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 30 investors sold Legacy Reserves Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 107,622 shares or 99.33% less from 16.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Syntal Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 12,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Navellier Associates Incorporated owns 94,922 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Adirondack Trust holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Legacy Reserves LP acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $146.40 million. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned interests in producing oil and natural gas properties in 627 fields comprising 10,775 gross productive wells, including 3,799 operated and 6,976 non-operated wells located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Piceance Basin of Colorado, Texas Panhandle, Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma, and other states. It currently has negative earnings. It had proved reserves of approximately 144.8 million barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.92 million activity. Baines Creek Capital – LLC bought $564,324 worth of Legacy Reserves Inc. (NASDAQ:LGCY) on Tuesday, August 21.

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased Verizon Communicatn (NYSE:VZ) stake by 4,128 shares to 5,977 valued at $319.00 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) stake by 3,803 shares and now owns 7,000 shares. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. FedEx had 12 analyst reports since June 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Citigroup. As per Wednesday, December 12, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of FDX in report on Tuesday, September 18 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, September 18 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FDX in report on Wednesday, June 20 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, June 20 by Credit Suisse. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, December 10 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $230 target in Tuesday, December 4 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $304 target in Tuesday, September 18 report. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of FDX in report on Wednesday, June 20 with “Buy” rating.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $55,968 activity. $281,124 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares were sold by EDWARDSON JOHN A. 1,000 shares were bought by Griffith Susan Patricia, worth $225,156 on Wednesday, October 17.