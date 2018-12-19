Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) stake by 32.34% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc acquired 375,716 shares as Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR)’s stock declined 52.16%. The Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 1.54 million shares with $9.47M value, up from 1.16 million last quarter. Nabors Industries Ltd now has $797.88 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.23. About 8.94M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 54.44% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING

Among 9 analysts covering Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Charles Schwab had 13 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, November 19 by UBS. As per Thursday, June 21, the company rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank upgraded The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Tuesday, October 30 to “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SCHW in report on Wednesday, November 14 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Wednesday, July 25 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 18. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Sell” on Monday, July 23. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, October 30. Citigroup upgraded the shares of SCHW in report on Monday, November 26 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, October 22. See The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) latest ratings:

30/11/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

26/11/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

19/11/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

14/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $66 New Target: $60 Maintain

30/10/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $52 New Target: $54 Upgrade

30/10/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $54 Upgrade

26/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $56 New Target: $53 Maintain

22/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $65 New Target: $57 Maintain

09/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $65 New Target: $66 Maintain

25/07/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $63 New Target: $65 Maintain

Since July 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $30.19 million activity. Kallsen Terri R had sold 4,913 shares worth $226,441 on Monday, December 3. Shares for $17.99 million were sold by SCHWAB CHARLES R. The insider Craig Jonathan M. sold 2,629 shares worth $128,390. The insider Chandoha Marie A sold $404,394. $803,823 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) was sold by DODDS CHRISTOPHER V.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 50 investors sold The Charles Schwab Corporation shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.80% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mark Asset Management Corp invested in 0.06% or 5,282 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca invested 1.06% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Hsbc Public Limited Co has 1.02M shares. Horizon Kinetics Llc reported 8,852 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Company invested in 18,435 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 37,998 were reported by Comerica. Dsm Cap Prns Ltd Co owns 4% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 5.46 million shares. Bowen Hanes accumulated 1.97% or 910,115 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.14% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 1.84M shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt holds 1.92% or 427,003 shares. Davenport & Co Llc holds 0.01% or 15,189 shares in its portfolio. 11.57M are owned by Generation Llp. New England Rech Mngmt Inc invested in 4,519 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0.17% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company has market cap of $53.65 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Investor Services and Advisor Services. It has a 18.13 P/E ratio. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; and stock plan services, compliance solutions, and mutual fund clearing services, as well as engages in the off-platform sales business.

Among 7 analysts covering Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Nabors Industries had 8 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, June 29 by Wells Fargo. As per Friday, August 3, the company rating was upgraded by Societe Generale. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9 target in Wednesday, July 11 report. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Tuesday, December 11. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) on Thursday, July 12 to “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, December 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, September 14. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $6.5 target in Thursday, November 1 report.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) stake by 41,794 shares to 182,078 valued at $6.90M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Slm Corp Com (NASDAQ:SLM) stake by 36,557 shares and now owns 1.48M shares. American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) was reduced too.

