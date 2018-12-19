Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 16957.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 45,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,885 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.25 million, up from 269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $22.92. About 6.98 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 11.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 25,449 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.52 million, down from 28,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $128.63. About 11.06 million shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling

Investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold WMB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 2.12 billion shares or 205.40% more from 693.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cambridge Rech Advsrs Inc has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Point72 Asset Management LP owns 935,714 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Green Square Capital reported 0.27% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Mackenzie, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.08M shares. Agf Invs Inc invested 0.97% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Sg Americas Limited Co reported 113,150 shares stake. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 234,299 shares. Liberty Mutual Grp Incorporated Asset Incorporated accumulated 33,084 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 153 shares in its portfolio. Rare Infra stated it has 5.99M shares or 10.27% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 375,351 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Whittier Tru Company owns 6,703 shares. 71,375 are owned by Blume Cap Mgmt. Wealthfront accumulated 0.01% or 33,445 shares.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $288.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enlink Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENLK) by 50,025 shares to 21,900 shares, valued at $408,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) by 19,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,925 shares, and cut its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL).

Among 24 analysts covering Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Williams Companies Inc. had 69 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, December 20 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 11 with “Outperform”. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, January 10 report. UBS maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Tuesday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, May 8. Barclays Capital reinitiated The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Monday, December 5 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, August 12. On Friday, August 4 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, January 16. The company was maintained on Monday, April 3 by Jefferies.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $807,659 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $259,422 was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. Shares for $249,856 were sold by Cooper Kathleen B on Thursday, November 29. Wilson Terrance Lane had bought 1,000 shares worth $25,750. The insider Zamarin Chad J. bought $64,218. 2,500 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $63,842 were bought by Dunn Micheal G..

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 18 by Argus Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, April 12. Wells Fargo maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Friday, January 12. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $160.0 target. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 20 report. As per Wednesday, July 20, the company rating was upgraded by Argus Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, June 2. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 18 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Wednesday, January 24. The company was upgraded on Thursday, July 12 by Goldman Sachs.

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50 million and $318.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap Etf by 73,330 shares to 184,280 shares, valued at $6.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 7,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Etf.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.49 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $79.44 million activity. PRINCE CHARLES had bought 2,000 shares worth $268,731. Another trade for 748 shares valued at $100,050 was made by MULCAHY ANNE M on Friday, December 14. Kapusta Ronald A also sold $1.23 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, November 8. $3.91 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were sold by Sneed Michael E. 40,000 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $5.77 million were sold by Duato Joaquin. Gorsky Alex also sold $38.60 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares.

