Parkwood Llc decreased Anheuser (BUD) stake by 19.8% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Parkwood Llc sold 11,290 shares as Anheuser (BUD)’s stock declined 21.51%. The Parkwood Llc holds 45,735 shares with $4.01M value, down from 57,025 last quarter. Anheuser now has $138.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $69.55. About 1.29 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 36.59% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR -UNIT ABIWW EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS SIGNS BINDING TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS WITH ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA/NV; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBIT $3.94B; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM $1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 30/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South African farmers take AB InBev to competition watchdog; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased Ansys Inc (ANSS) stake by 11.83% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 9,550 shares as Ansys Inc (ANSS)’s stock declined 16.81%. The Great West Life Assurance Company holds 71,199 shares with $13.30M value, down from 80,749 last quarter. Ansys Inc now has $12.45B valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $148.95. About 253,712 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 5.52% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED

Among 8 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ansys had 8 analyst reports since June 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Wednesday, August 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, November 5 by Benchmark. The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 29 by Needham. The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 20 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Monday, June 25 with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, November 2. As per Tuesday, October 9, the company rating was reinitiated by William Blair.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 39.18% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.97 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $112.80 million for 27.58 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $8.63 million activity. SCHERER BARBARA VAUGHN had sold 2,454 shares worth $461,327. On Wednesday, August 22 GALLIMORE ALEC D. sold $47,958 worth of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 276 shares. On Thursday, November 1 THURK MICHAEL sold $532,894 worth of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 3,500 shares. $657,224 worth of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) was sold by Emswiler Shane. CASHMAN JAMES E III had sold 30,000 shares worth $5.14M on Monday, August 13. On Friday, August 31 Gopal Ajei sold $1.79M worth of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 9,609 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold ANSS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 75.82 million shares or 2.51% less from 77.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 18,818 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd owns 0% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 36 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.07% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 22,036 shares. 26,797 are held by Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership. Oak Ridge Limited Liability Company reported 80,113 shares. Davy Asset Mngmt holds 0.44% or 8,182 shares. Amica Retiree Med reported 0.06% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset has 0.13% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Royal Bank Of Canada owns 271,418 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 628,399 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Company holds 0.35% or 15,608 shares. Captrust Advisors accumulated 904 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 2,152 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 9,081 shares. Moreover, Brown Mngmt Limited Co has 4.05% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 2.39 million shares.

Great West Life Assurance Company increased Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) stake by 93,516 shares to 700,283 valued at $47.20M in 2018Q3. It also upped Aecom (NYSE:ACM) stake by 18,273 shares and now owns 351,860 shares. Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 4 analyst reports since September 14, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, October 1. Argus Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, November 12 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, October 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 47 investors sold BUD shares while 149 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 69.22 million shares or 4.63% less from 72.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability accumulated 55,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 600 shares. Utd Financial Advisers Lc accumulated 9,183 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman, a New York-based fund reported 5,325 shares. Summit Grp Ltd Co invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 1,252 were accumulated by Architects Inc. Vontobel Asset Mgmt owns 0.44% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 668,615 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 112,003 shares. Sandhill Ptnrs Lc reported 0.06% stake. Fort Washington Advisors Oh reported 6,830 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 25,674 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guardian Cap LP reported 23,450 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning holds 4,208 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 133,582 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comerica State Bank reported 101,788 shares stake.

