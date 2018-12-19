Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) (MSI) by 4.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc bought 91,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1.92M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $249.74 million, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $119.05. About 1.00 million shares traded or 3.15% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 39.66% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 24/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Provides Command Center Software to Springfield, Mass. Police for Advanced Crime Analysis; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SAMUEL C. SCOTT WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: Judge: Motorola Email Not Protected by Attorney-Client Privilege; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON COMMENTS ON PURCHASE BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 28/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Avigilon; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PACT EXTENDED FOR 7 YRS, VALUED AT A$261M; 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: Germany’s Brandenburg State Selects Motorola TETRA Radios; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 28/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Avigilon AVO.T

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 72.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 3,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,430 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $162,000, down from 5,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $97.29. About 28.08 million shares traded or 68.01% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.17 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.22 PCT AT MARCH END; 27/03/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC RMAX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $51; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan Executive Named President of Cerberus (Video); 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECT FIRMWIDE FY2018 ADJUSTED EXPENSE OF ABOUT $63B, INCLUDING THE $1.2B IMPACT OF THE REVENUE RECOGNITION ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 11/04/2018 – BEAZLEY PLC BEZG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 650P FROM 550P; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan Signs Deal With Cardlytics to Use Customer Data on App; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s top blockchain executive Amber Baldet to leave for own startup

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $319.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,403 shares to 11,693 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Best ETFs of 2019: Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Will Rise Again – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Is A Long-Term Buy – Cramer’s Lightning Round (12/6/18) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018, Businessinsider.com published: “JP MORGAN: What to read, listen to, and visit in 2019 – Business Insider” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “FedEx Reported Earnings and There Are Serious Problems – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan set sights on mid-sized business customers in Europe: Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45B for 10.86 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fmr Lc invested 1.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sfmg Limited Liability Company invested in 0.16% or 9,653 shares. 2,871 are owned by Bellecapital Int Limited. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 19,426 shares. Essex Financial Ser invested in 62,035 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.76% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 19,568 shares. Laurel Grove Limited Liability Corporation invested in 41,005 shares. Papp L Roy And Assocs stated it has 37,231 shares. Interest Investors, a California-based fund reported 26.58 million shares. Sarasin And Prtnrs Llp invested in 2.04M shares. The Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Com has invested 1.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Voya Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 4.00 million shares. Blackhill Inc reported 350 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lansdowne (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership holds 8.01M shares. First Eagle Inv Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $3.38 million activity. On Friday, October 19 the insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $125,281.

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Wednesday, February 28 with “Neutral” rating. On Friday, December 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold” on Tuesday, June 6. Atlantic Securities upgraded the shares of JPM in report on Friday, January 15 to “Overweight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, July 16 report. On Friday, October 13 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 18 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130.0 target in Wednesday, January 17 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, November 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 13 by Robert W. Baird.

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Insulet, Yum China, Triton International, Tetra Technologies, Motorola Solutions, and Spotify Technology SA â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Motorola Solutions Sets the Record Straight on Recent Court Rulings Against Serial Infringer Hytera – Business Wire” published on November 29, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Motorola Solutions Wins Second Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Hytera Mobilfunk GmbH in Germany, Resulting in Injunction of All Infringing Products – Business Wire” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Motorola Solutions declares $0.57 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on November 15, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Motorola Solutions and Greater Harris County 9-1-1 Emergency Network Deliver Next Generation Call Routing – Business Wire” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Among 19 analysts covering Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), 14 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Motorola Solutions had 62 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, November 5. As per Friday, February 2, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, December 4. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 9. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, December 7 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Friday, February 2 by Northcoast. The company was downgraded on Friday, September 11 by Wells Fargo. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, August 4 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 6 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Citigroup.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl B by 27,116 shares to 633,787 shares, valued at $36.54 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 37,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,965 shares, and cut its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $87.11 million activity. Shares for $13.03 million were sold by HACKER MARK S.. MOLLOY JOHN P had sold 152,871 shares worth $19.25M on Wednesday, September 12. NAIK RAJAN sold 14,606 shares worth $1.85M. $15.83M worth of stock was sold by BONANOTTE GINO A on Friday, November 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MSI shares while 175 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 134.20 million shares or 0.87% less from 135.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chilton Inv Communications Lc holds 56,773 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Nomura Asset Mgmt Com holds 0.05% or 42,046 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.05% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 9,500 shares. Spc Fincl reported 27,920 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 4,190 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Kcm Advsr Lc has invested 0.02% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Chicago Equity Limited Liability Company holds 3,650 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Westwood Hldgs Gru Incorporated holds 668,049 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. 1,628 are owned by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 22,432 shares. Wealthtrust invested 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Blair William Il accumulated 6,775 shares. Colony Limited Com reported 14,975 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 0.19% or 346,892 shares.