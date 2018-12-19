Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 27.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 7,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,460 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.43 million, down from 27,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $65.76. About 2.01 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has declined 0.60% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 12.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 4,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 35,498 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.15 million, up from 31,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $110.81. About 4.43M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $25.03 million activity. The insider IGER ROBERT A sold 47,733 shares worth $5.73M. Parker Mary Jayne sold $3.44M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, October 3. BRAVERMAN ALAN N had sold 140,638 shares worth $15.05 million.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $948.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,861 shares to 319,024 shares, valued at $27.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,840 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Friday, August 28 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, August 10, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 10 by B. Riley & Co. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 20 by Morgan Stanley. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130.0 target in Tuesday, October 31 report. Deutsche Bank upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $97.70 target in Wednesday, November 16 report. The firm has “Sell” rating by Pivotal Research given on Thursday, January 12. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 27 by Imperial Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, September 26 by Drexel Hamilton. The rating was downgraded by Pivotal Research to “Sell” on Monday, June 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Indiana-based Donaldson Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Limited Com holds 32,907 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Westchester Cap has invested 3.52% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Penobscot Mgmt has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Focused Wealth Inc reported 1,621 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 1.57% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 294,438 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Lc has invested 1.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Trustco Bankshares Corporation N Y has 3.19% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 6,000 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt Inc reported 31,389 shares. Camarda Advsr Lc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Intrust Comml Bank Na stated it has 7,300 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Essex Svcs Inc holds 0.81% or 31,599 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & Co holds 0.06% or 2,206 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life accumulated 59,660 shares or 0.84% of the stock.

Among 22 analysts covering Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 5% are positive. Paychex had 70 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $6000 target in Wednesday, June 28 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, June 28 with “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Friday, December 16. On Wednesday, October 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Sell”. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Tuesday, January 9 to “Hold”. Citigroup maintained Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) on Thursday, September 29 with “Sell” rating. Wedbush initiated Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) rating on Friday, September 9. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $65 target. On Tuesday, October 3 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 26. The stock of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, December 21.

Since July 5, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $16.45 million activity. 32,359 shares valued at $2.26 million were sold by Zaucha Laurie L. on Friday, July 6. 52,472 shares were sold by Gibson John B, worth $3.67M on Friday, July 6. 2,000 shares were bought by DOODY JOSEPH, worth $129,900 on Wednesday, October 24. $18,155 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares were sold by Schaeffer Stephanie L. Bottini Mark Anthony sold $31,807 worth of stock or 452 shares. TUCCI JOSEPH M sold $428,938 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) on Thursday, July 5.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 57,825 shares to 111,005 shares, valued at $10.56M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).