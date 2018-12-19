Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 5.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 22,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 365,265 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.90M, down from 387,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $64.76. About 3.73 million shares traded or 54.22% up from the average. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has declined 0.60% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Xylem Inc Shs Issued (XYL) by 259.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 17,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,453 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.95M, up from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc Shs Issued for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $65.13. About 1.38M shares traded or 24.37% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has declined 3.63% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.63% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold XYL shares while 188 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 140.43 million shares or 4.87% less from 147.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Llc accumulated 105 shares or 0% of the stock. Davy Asset Mngmt holds 14,058 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. 629,983 are held by Tcw Gp. Meyer Handelman holds 0.09% or 24,216 shares. Fdx invested in 0.01% or 2,730 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). 306,606 were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. First Republic Mngmt Inc invested 0.02% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Retail Bank Of America De owns 2.77 million shares. Huntington Retail Bank reported 7,146 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Co Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 8,711 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.28% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) or 28,681 shares. 18,994 were accumulated by First Citizens Financial Bank & Tru Company. Cushing Asset Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 104,287 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.76 million activity. Sabol Colin R also sold $1.40 million worth of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) on Monday, September 17.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97 million and $259.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp Com Un (NYSE:BX) by 8,790 shares to 138,915 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 24,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,869 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Among 23 analysts covering Xylem (NYSE:XYL), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Xylem had 85 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Oppenheimer maintained Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) on Wednesday, July 12 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Tuesday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Boenning & Scattergood on Tuesday, August 1 with “Buy”. On Thursday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, March 8. Northcoast initiated Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) on Thursday, November 17 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Janney Capital given on Wednesday, November 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 25 investors sold PAYX shares while 292 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 239.85 million shares or 3.13% more from 232.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.04% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Essex Inv Management Lc has 0.54% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 62,678 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 26,419 shares. L And S Advisors has invested 0.13% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Moreover, Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc has 0.53% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 757,923 shares. Greatmark Invest Prns reported 4,014 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a Washington-based fund reported 715 shares. Community Comml Bank Na invested in 500 shares. Shelton Mgmt, California-based fund reported 50,685 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Group Inc reported 665,865 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Harvey Communications Ltd holds 3.01% or 235,874 shares. 5,974 were accumulated by Duncker Streett &. Jcic Asset Mngmt holds 71 shares. Trust Department Mb Natl Bank N A stated it has 4,819 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Co, a Us-based fund reported 950 shares.

Since July 5, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $16.45 million activity. Another trade for 52,472 shares valued at $3.67 million was made by Gibson John B on Friday, July 6. $31,807 worth of stock was sold by Bottini Mark Anthony on Wednesday, July 11. Shares for $188,803 were sold by MUCCI MARTIN on Wednesday, July 11. Zaucha Laurie L. also sold $2.26M worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) on Friday, July 6. The insider Vossler Jennifer R. sold 7,683 shares worth $537,171. Shares for $66,500 were bought by DOODY JOSEPH on Tuesday, October 23.

Among 22 analysts covering Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 5% are positive. Paychex had 70 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Friday, August 14. The stock of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 20. RBC Capital Markets maintained Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) on Thursday, October 1 with “Underperform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) on Thursday, August 17 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 28. The stock of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, June 28 by RBC Capital Markets. Compass Point maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, December 22 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, October 4 with “Market Perform”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, October 3 report.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 54,945 shares to 204,772 shares, valued at $16.87M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 115,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).