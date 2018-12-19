Peak Asset Management Cut Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake; Last Week AO World plc (LON:AO) Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering AO World (LON:AO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. AO World had 20 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Shore Capital on Tuesday, July 17 with “Sell”. The rating was maintained by Shore Capital on Friday, November 16 with “Sell”. The company was maintained on Friday, August 31 by Peel Hunt. On Tuesday, November 20 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Hold”. The stock of AO World plc (LON:AO) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, October 2 by Shore Capital. As per Monday, October 1, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, December 12 by Shore Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 19 by Numis Securities. Shore Capital maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, July 19 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, November 30 by Peel Hunt. See AO World plc (LON:AO) latest ratings:

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 3.1% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 1,263 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock declined 7.13%. The Peak Asset Management Llc holds 39,498 shares with $10.31M value, down from 40,761 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $61.31B valuation. The stock increased 1.97% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $227.55. About 719,675 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $18.75 million activity. 13,498 shares were sold by FORLENZA VINCENT A, worth $3.18M. $511,328 worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was sold by Bodner Charles R on Friday, November 16. $1.49 million worth of stock was sold by Borzi James W on Friday, November 30. Shares for $1.28 million were sold by Polen Thomas E Jr on Monday, November 19. Another trade for 42,000 shares valued at $9.96 million was made by RING TIMOTHY M on Wednesday, November 7. $1.07 million worth of stock was sold by Mas Ribo Alberto on Wednesday, November 14. $1.26 million worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was sold by Lim James C on Thursday, November 8.

Among 8 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 9 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 21 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, November 8 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, October 4 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 8 by Citigroup. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, November 13. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, June 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold BDX shares while 399 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 217.26 million shares or 2.22% less from 222.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bb&T Limited Liability Company holds 86,174 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. First Merchants reported 21,234 shares stake. Glenview National Bank & Trust Trust Dept holds 14,423 shares. Us Fincl Bank De invested in 109,382 shares. 1,037 were accumulated by Jaffetilchin Inv Limited Liability Corp. Staley Capital Advisers Inc has 2,625 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hamel Associate Inc invested 0.25% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tctc Lc invested in 1,570 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Fincl Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Inv invested in 2.41% or 21,538 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication reported 15,626 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) stated it has 58,132 shares. Lourd Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Glovista Invests Limited Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,292 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $2.66 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.48 per share. BDX’s profit will be $716.74M for 21.39 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.22% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.95% or GBX 3.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 125.6. About 72,637 shares traded. AO World plc (LON:AO) has 0.00% since December 19, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.