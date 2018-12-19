Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 38.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 97,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.30 million, up from 252,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $103.05. About 1.90 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 1.22% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Titan Intl Inc Ill (TWI) by 33.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 199,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 793,902 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.89 million, up from 594,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Titan Intl Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.93% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 354,750 shares traded or 14.79% up from the average. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 52.78% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.78% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 16/04/2018 – TITAN: CFO AGREEMENT WON’T BE RENEWED, LOOKING FOR REPLACEMENT; 23/03/2018 – Titan International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTL REPORTS PLANS TO TRANSITION CFO POSITION; 27/03/2018 – Titan ACT wheel now available in expanded size range; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Titan International May Face Pressure, Machinery Down; 03/05/2018 – Titan Board of Directors Designates Amy Evans as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: A Search for Mr. Froisland’s Replacement Is in Process; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: Co Will Not Renew Employment Agreement of CFO, CIO James M. Froisland; 21/04/2018 – DJ Titan International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWI); 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL NAMES AMY EVANS INTERIM CFO

Among 21 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Take-Two Interactive Software had 96 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 10. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, June 27. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, November 8 report. As per Wednesday, April 27, the company rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 3 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) on Tuesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) rating on Thursday, November 8. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $155 target. On Thursday, August 30 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. As per Monday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 18 by BTIG Research.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (Put) (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 50,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $17.65M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 538,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,836 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (Call) (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BA, HAS, TTWO – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) CEO Talks International Market, Regulatory Scrutiny – Benzinga” published on November 29, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “15 Winning Stocks to Buy in 2019 (That Were Losers in 2018) – Investorplace.com” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Take-Twoâ€™s Red Dead Redemption 2 Has Smashed Record – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is Activision Blizzard the Best Video Game Stock to Buy? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.40, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 97.07 million shares or 4.22% less from 101.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mai Cap Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Advisory stated it has 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Highland Cap Management Lp has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Moreover, Sit Assoc has 0.07% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 19,750 shares. Bluestein R H has 0.04% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 6,120 shares. Piedmont Advsr Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company reported 10,694 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 52,493 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 2.55% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Skytop Mgmt Limited Liability holds 8.27% or 73,960 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 8,267 shares in its portfolio. 246,291 were reported by Tiger Eye Ltd Liability Corp. Covington Capital invested in 0% or 100 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 147,139 shares.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $8.38 million activity. On Thursday, November 15 Sheresky Michael sold $24,720 worth of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 222 shares. Emerson Daniel P sold $1.64M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.44, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 14 investors sold TWI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 2.66% less from 51.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Invesco Ltd has 226,939 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 19,820 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Communications invested in 681,085 shares. Moreover, Hanson Doremus has 0.18% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 76,630 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) or 280,343 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 26,758 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Captrust reported 300 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc holds 162,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 33,502 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn has invested 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Grp One Trading LP accumulated 8,122 shares. Ls Ltd holds 1,530 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Communication holds 104,021 shares. D E Shaw And, a New York-based fund reported 191,050 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI).

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $540.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 34,305 shares to 301,343 shares, valued at $14.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Mobile Limited (Call) (NYSE:CHL) by 328,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).