Mercer Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 93.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc sold 735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 50 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23,000, down from 785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $16.75 during the last trading session, reaching $427.05. About 942,001 shares traded or 35.83% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 51.49% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMG); 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Sees Nearly 700 Percent Increase In Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 20/04/2018 – Chipotle Names Marissa Andrada Chief Human Resources Officer; 20/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE NAMES CHRIS BRANDT CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: 1Q Restaurant Level Operating Margin Increased to 19.5% From 17.7%; 19/04/2018 – Chipotle Earnings: Investors Aren’t Taking a Wait-And-See Approach — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS AGREEMENT ENTITLES CRUMPACKER TO CASH SEVERANCE TOTALING 26 WEEKS OF PAY AT HIS BASE SALARY – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO BRIAN NICCOL SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 28/04/2018 – Winning Recipe for Chipotle? — Barron’s

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 96.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 94,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3,685 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $976,000, down from 97,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $332.97. About 8.23 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has risen 17.32% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 16/04/2018 – TESLA SUSPENDS MODEL 3 ASSEMBLY LINE FOR 4-5 DAYS: BUZZFEED; 24/04/2018 – Irvine Company Completes World’s First Collection of Hybrid Electric Buildings; 21 High-Rises Outfitted with Tesla Energy Batte; 13/04/2018 – Tesla is fighting to reduce the amount of rework it has to do to produce its electric vehicles; 15/04/2018 – Tesla under-counted worker injuries to make its safety record appear better, report alleges; 13/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Tesla’s electric motor shift to spur demand for rare earth neodymium; 27/04/2018 – Tesla could use SpaceX to manage massive amount of self-driving car data; 05/04/2018 – German carmakers caught in crossfire of U.S.-China trade row; 03/04/2018 – As Tesla Struggles, Its Rivals Make Far More With Less; 13/05/2018 – Tesla board members are facing shareholder scrutiny as the company struggles to contain costs while ramping up production of its Model 3 electric sedans; 03/05/2018 – Et tu, Adam Jonas??? $TSLA

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $457.06 million activity.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, down 2.24% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.34 per share. CMG’s profit will be $36.40M for 81.50 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.35% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, up 135.94% or $5.22 from last year’s $-3.84 per share. TSLA’s profit will be $236.99M for 60.32 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.14% negative EPS growth.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 insider sales for $296,548 activity. Musk Kimbal sold $573,750 worth of stock or 1,875 shares. 3,500 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares with value of $1.20 million were sold by Ahuja Deepak. $5.23 million worth of stock was sold by Straubel Jeffrey B on Wednesday, November 7. $10.00 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by Musk Elon on Monday, October 29. $1.02 million worth of stock was sold by RICE LINDA JOHNSON on Wednesday, November 14.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $7.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 11,083 shares to 215,659 shares, valued at $26.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.