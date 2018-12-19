Page Arthur B increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 21.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 3,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,020 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.52M, up from 14,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $114.74. About 6.87 million shares traded or 32.77% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M

Northern Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 39.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Capital Management Llc sold 14,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 22,767 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.00 million, down from 37,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.18. About 19.07M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/04/2018 – Top 5 for the past week: #1 @Arie_Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 13/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 201803 Company: PFIZER CONS HLTHCARE; 05/03/2018 – DAN R. LITTMAN ELECTED TO PFIZER’S BOARD; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP DRIVE BIOSIMILAR ADOPTION; 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Fresenius walks away from Akorn deal; FDA bounces a Pfizer biosimilar; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO – CREATION OF AISF, A SHELF-STABLE, CRYSTALLINE REAGENT FOR SYNTHESIS OF FLUOROSULFATES AND SULFAMOYL FLUORIDES; 21/05/2018 – Karo Pharma: KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Consumer Deal Fizzles, but Drug Giant Still Has Options

Among 25 analysts covering United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. United Technologies Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, August 25. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal Weight” rating and $100 target in Monday, August 31 report. On Thursday, September 10 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 3 by Jefferies. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 3 to “Sector Perform”. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 10 by Cowen & Co. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, December 17 by Barclays Capital. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $139.0 target in Monday, August 28 report. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, May 2 to “Neutral”. Citigroup downgraded United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Monday, October 10 to “Neutral” rating.

Page Arthur B, which manages about $118.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 23,165 shares to 15,043 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.41 million activity. 3,428 United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares with value of $465,591 were sold by JOHRI AKHIL.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust has 0.95% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 83,299 shares. Garde Inc, Washington-based fund reported 7,500 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 265 shares or 0% of the stock. 48,100 are held by Quantitative Management Ltd Com. 102,867 are held by Tocqueville Asset Management L P. Victory Cap Management Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 143,163 shares. Sky Inv Group Incorporated Lc accumulated 3.08% or 57,683 shares. Country Club Na has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hightower Advisors Lc owns 254,471 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Rfg Advisory Gp Ltd Liability Co reported 3,243 shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 204,692 shares. Telemus Ltd holds 7,039 shares. Apriem owns 32,550 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Brookstone Cap Management has invested 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Van Eck Assocs Corp reported 182,111 shares.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.70B for 16.48 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.92 million activity. The insider OLSON LAURIE J sold 10,214 shares worth $418,774.

Among 23 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Pfizer had 89 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Sunday, January 28. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 31 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Wednesday, August 16. Barclays Capital upgraded Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Tuesday, November 29 to “Overweight” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of PFE in report on Friday, August 28 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, June 20. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the shares of PFE in report on Thursday, November 1 to “Market Perform” rating. As per Tuesday, December 1, the company rating was initiated by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, August 14 by Piper Jaffray. As per Friday, October 2, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 4.53 million shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Howard Cap Mgmt holds 0.5% or 84,896 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Com holds 18,973 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Finance Service Co Ma has invested 1.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Taurus Asset Management Limited Liability reported 360,534 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 167,733 shares. Montag A Assocs Inc has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 76,433 were accumulated by Spinnaker Trust. Main Street Ltd invested in 11,556 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv reported 33,041 shares. 10 reported 361,473 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.8% or 501,806 shares in its portfolio. 17.83M were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement. The New York-based Stralem & has invested 3.28% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Blackrock reported 450.68M shares stake.

Northern Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.79M and $435.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Inc by 1,980 shares to 25,014 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bayer Ag Ads (BAYRY) by 21,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).