North American Management Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 6.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 11,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 169,872 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.49 million, down from 181,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $42.86. About 11.43 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – PFIZER ALTERNATIVES INCLUDE A SPIN-OFF, SALE; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 23/03/2018 – GSK pullout puts sale of Pfizer consumer health unit in doubt; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) GOAL DATE FOR A DECISION BY FDA IS IN SEPTEMBER 2018; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 06/04/2018 – PFIZER CANADA SAYS BESPONSA APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA FOR TREATING ADULTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY B-CELL PRECURSOR ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES 294.3B YEN; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare disease drug succeeds in late-stage study

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Newpark Resources Inc (NR) by 29.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 115,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 503,365 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.21M, up from 387,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Newpark Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $625.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.89. About 354,038 shares traded. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has declined 17.83% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NR News: 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 8.0C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Newpark Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NR); 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Anthony J. Best Named as New Chairman; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $223.0M; 10/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – Newpark Announces 25 First-Place Rankings In Annual EnergyPoint Research Customer Satisfaction Survey; 24/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES NAMES ANTHONY J. BEST NEW CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – Newpark 1Q EPS 8c; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES INC NR.N SAYS ANTHONY J. BEST APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $613.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 7,800 shares to 11,140 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.92 million activity. OLSON LAURIE J sold $418,774 worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Monday, August 13.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.70 billion for 16.74 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.

